‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara.

“Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.”

The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, the series also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.

“1923” is the second prequel series for Taylor Sheridan’s hit series “Yellowstone” following “1883,” which starred Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and aired last winter. A third spinoff, titled “6666” and set in present-day Texas, is also in development and will premiere on Paramount Network.

The trailer’s release is timed to the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone,” which airs the first two episodes of its new season Sunday night.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, “1923” is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson. The series will debut on Dec. 18 on Paramount+.

Watch the trailer below.