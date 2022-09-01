‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Casts Sebastian Roché

Sebastian Roché is on his way to “1923.”

“The Young Pope” alum is set to join the “Yellowstone” prequel at Paramount+ in a recurring role, sources have confirmed to Variety. Details regarding his character have not been revealed yet.

He joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford among the series’ cast. The “Yellowstone” prequel series created by Taylor Sheridan follows the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade. It will also touch on the end of World War I, which occurred in 1918.

Serving as a followup to the separate “Yellowstone” prequel “1883,” which followed a generation of the Dutton family as they move across the country to settle in Montana, the show is currently in production in Montana and is expected to premiere in December. “1883” debuted on Paramount+ in December 2021 and starred Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott.

Sheridan created the series and serves as executive producer along with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson. MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions produce.

“1923” is one addition to Sheridan’s large slate of scripted television programs at Paramount+ as part of his overall deal. As it currently stands, the prolific writer and producer is behind nine shows in various states of production for the streamer. In addition to “1923” and “Yellowstone,” he is also currently at work on a second season of “Mayor of Kingstown” starring Jeremy Renner, “Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone “Lioness” starring Zoe Saldaña, and “1883: The Bass Reeves Story” starring David Oyelowo, among others.

Roché’s most recent credits include a recurring guest role on ABC’s “Big Sky,” “Batwoman” on The CW, and National Geographic’s “Genius: Picasso.” He is repped by Elevate Entertainment and Performers Management.

Deadline first reported this news.