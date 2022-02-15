‘1883’ Renewed for Season 2, New ‘Yellowstone’ Series ‘1932’ Ordered by Paramount Plus

“Yellowstone” prequel “1883” has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus, and the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service has ordered another Taylor Sheridan-created origin-story show following the Dutton Family called “1932.” Yes, you guessed it — the show will follow a new generation of Duttons “during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.”

“1883″ stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert.

The show follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of western expansion and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana. It is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

ViacomCBS, soon to be renamed Paramount, revealed the “Yellowstone” prequels news during its investor day Tuesday.

“Our strategy to franchise our biggest linear hits in real time to supercharge Paramount Plus has far exceeded expectations, with ‘1883’ and ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ already breaking records,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, said. “We are just at the beginning with lots of room to grow on linear and streaming, as we accelerate production on several new Taylor Sheridan series with marquee talent like Sylvester Stallone, Billy Bob Thornton and Zoe Saldana, as well as the next great chapter in the Yellowstone franchise with ‘1932.’”