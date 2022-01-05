‘1883’ Casts Rita Wilson in Guest Starring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Rita Wilson is set to guest star on “1883” at Paramount Plus, Variety has learned exclusively.

Wilson will appear in an upcoming episode of the “Yellowstone” prequel series in the role of Carolyn, a storekeeper at Doan’s Crossing who helps Margaret (Faith Hill) decompress with some whiskey punch.

Wilson’s role on the show makes her the second member of her household to appear on the series. Her husband, Tom Hanks, appeared in Episode 2 of the show in the role of U.S. Civil War General George Meade.

Wilson’s other recent TV roles include “Pitch,” “Girls” and “The Good Wife.” She is also known for her roles in films like “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Jingle All the Way,” and “Runaway Bride.” She has also produced several films, including hits like “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and “Mamma Mia!”

She is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Rogers & Cowan PMK.

“1883” debuted on Dec. 19 on Paramount Plus and Paramount Network, the latter of which saw it following a new episode of “Yellowstone.” The show proved to be a hit right out of the gate, drawing in an estimated 4.9 million viewers upon its debut.

The show follows members of the Dutton family in the titular year as they make a journey west through the Great Plains toward Montana and what will ultimately become the Yellowstone Ranch. Along with Hill, the show also stars Tim McGraw, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett.

“Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan created “1883” and serves as an executive producer alongside John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Rob Burkle, and Bob Yari. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.