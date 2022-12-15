‘The 1619 Project’ Hulu Limited Docuseries Set for January Premiere (TV News Roundup)

Hulu’s upcoming six-part limited docu-series “The 1619 Project” will launch Jan. 26, Disney’s Onyx Collective announced on Thursday. The series is an expansion of the project of the same name from journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine.

Hosted by Hannah-Jones, “The 1619 Project” seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative. The episodes — “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice” — are adapted from essays of Hannah-Jones “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” and examine how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life.

“1619” is a Lionsgate Production in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times. It was executive produced by Hannah-Jones, director Roger Ross Williams, editor Caitlin Roper, Kathleen Lingo, The New York Times’ editorial director for film and television and Oprah Winfrey. Shoshana Guy served as the showrunner.

“The 1619 Project” will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. The series will debut with the first two episodes, with two additional episodes released every Thursday.

Also in television news today:

DATES

“Power Book II: Ghost” will premiere its third season on March 17 at midnight on the Starz app, all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the Lionsgate+ premium streaming platforms across the UK and Brazil.

Season 3 of the drama series returns after the murder of Zeke, as everyone is grieving — though they don’t get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise.

“Power Book II: Ghost” season three stars Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis MacLean and more. New cast additions for the third season are Monique Curnen as Detective Blanca Rodriguez, Keesha Sharp as Professor Harper Bennet, David Walton as Lucas Weston and Moriah Brown as KeKe Travis.

Brett Mahoney serves as showrunner and executive producer for season three. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. In addition to Mahoney, Kemp, Jackson and Canton, “Power Book II: Ghost” is executive produced by Chris Selak, with Geary McLeod serving as supervising producer and directing the season three premiere episode. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.

RENEWALS

HBO Max and CBC have renewed “Sort Of” for a third season. The HBO Max Original comedy series is a co-production with CBC and Sphere Media. Created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, the coming-of-age comedy follows a gender fluid millennial in transition in every aspect of their life.

Baig and Filippo also serve as showrunners and executive producers, and produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund. Sphere Media’s Jennifer Kawaja is also an executive producer on the series. “Sort Of” is distributed worldwide by Sphere Media. Abacus Media Rights handles sales outside of the United States and Latin America.

DEALS

Producer Mike Smith’s SMH Records has signed a production deal with Island of Misfits Media to create the new animated series “Death Travelers.”

“Death Travelers” is an animated series created by Smith, who also executive produces with Erika Smith and Snoop Dogg. The project follows Smith and his music partner Nio, as they travel into the afterlife “rescuing lost souls, righting supernatural wrongs, searching for lost love, and maybe earning enough to quit their day jobs.” The show concept includes each episode having a famous musical guest as a story character while debuting original music. Some of the first musical stars will include Snoop Dogg and RZA.

PARTNERSHIPS

JetBlue has partnered with NBCUniversal’s Peacock to become the exclusive streaming partner of the airline starting this spring.

Customers will be able to watch Peacock originals including “Bel-Air,” “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,” and upcoming series including Rian Johnson’s “Poker Face” and Malcolm Lee’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” on their seatback screens. Customers will also be able to stream Peacock’s full offerings from their own devices.

