‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Producer 101 Studios Inks First Look Deal with Vinco Ventures-Backed PZAJ (EXCLUSIVE)

101 Studios, the company behind series including “Yellowstone” and “Mayor of Kingstown,” has inked a first-look deal with PZAJ, Variety can exclusively reveal.

PZAJ, a global film and television production label formed by Phillip Glasser, Jason Brown, and Ash Greyson, is owned by Nasdaq-listed Vinco Ventures Inc. Vinco Ventures is currently merging with Zash Global Media.

Already in development under the new partnership are a feature film adaptation of LA Times columnist Bill Plaschke’s “Paradise Found,” a story about a small California town ravaged by fires that finds new hope in a football team that rises from the ashes of the devastation.

“Paradise Found” is set to be produced by Select Films’ Mark Ciardi and PZAJ’s Phillip Glasser and Jason Brown. 101 Studios’ David C. Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari will exec produce alongside Ash Greyson of PZAJ and Ted Farnsworth and Ron Burkle.

101’s recently announced feature documentary about FIFA corruption is also a product of the new deal. The doc will follow journalist Andrew Jennings’ investigation into the football association’s executive team and members.

Ross Dinerstein of Campfire Studios, Ged Doherty and Trish D Chetty of Above the Line and 101’s David C Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari of 101 Studios will produce the doc alongside Phillip Glasser, Ash Greyson and Jason Brown of PZAJ, Ted Farnsworth and Shannon Riggs. David Hutkin will exec produce. Jennings died in January.

“Stories like these exemplify the kind of projects that we are dedicated to being a part of at PZAJ,” said Phillip Glasser, CEO of PZAJ. “We look forward to not only creating, but also lending our expertise in development, production, finance and marketing.”

101 CEO David C. Glasser added: “We are excited to partner with PZAJ to create and produce exciting new film and television content.”

Ted Farnsworth, founder of Zash Global Media, said: “We have a great deal of admiration and respect for the incredible work that is being done out of 101 Studios and are very excited about this first look partnership that will allow us to create groundbreaking content. We want to be in business with 101 because we share a common vision, not just on taste and preferences of films, but on the execution of a business model that will bring high quality, very entertaining films to the marketplace.”