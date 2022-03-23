Fast Growing Spanish Production Force Mediacrest Brings ‘Fake’ Onto the Market at Series Mania

At a time when journalists are under attack in many parts of the world and the odious term “fake news” has become part of the global lexicon, Spain’s Mediacrest presents the topical drama series “Fake” at a key event in France-based Series Mania, the invitation-only Spain Pitching Breakfast, on Thursday.

Leading the charge is industry vet-producer Gustavo Ferrada (“Klaus,” “Nobody Knows Anybody”), Mediacrest’s executive director of fiction, who joined the fast-rising Spanish production company in January.

“Fake” is one of five selected projects from leading Spanish production companies seeking European partners, comprising Fedent España, Friki Films, Onza, Vertice 360 and Mediacrest.

Created in-house by Mediacrest’s deputy head of fiction, Carlos Molinero and senior scriptwriter Nicolás Romero, the Strasbourg-based series of six 52-minute episodes follows a high-powered couple as their once idyllic relationship turns toxic. She’s a prominent journalist at an influential Spanish newspaper and he works in the European parliament. Pillow talk leads to him occasionally sharing confidential information with her, which she publishes, until one night, he passes on bogus information. She is immediately fired and in her new incarnation, she becomes a popular figure in the digital media world. All the media noise results in the death of his son, victim of a public lynching, and inadvertently turns him into the new great promise of the party.

“When I came to Mediacrest, I found some pretty powerful projects, of which ‘Fake’ was particularly interesting: It questioned the value of truth and lies in a world where passion, power, ambition and revenge do not necessarily benefit from the truth,” Ferrada told Variety, who adds that the project has already piqued the interest of a number of international distributors and potential co-production partners.

“This is a story of passion between a journalist and a politician, but in this case, the lies are not an exclusive behavior of the politician, but rather a story of revenge where both manipulate truths and lies to attack one another,” he mused.

“In the world of ‘alternative facts’ perhaps the important thing is not how truthful the news is, but how useful it can be. If, in addition, we are seeing all this through the information that arises in a murder trial, the tension and interest of the project are multiplied,” he added.

Executive Director Dept., Gustavo Ferrada Courtesy of Mediacrest

The Barcelona-based company has forged a number of partnerships in recent years, among them a strategic alliance with A Contracorriente that will have the latter distribute Mediacrest films and series as well as co-produce a selection of titles with it.

Mediacrest is also co-producing submarine-set “Nautilus” with Colombia’s “Narcos” producer Dynamo for TelevisaUnivision’s recently launched streaming platform, ViX. In addition, Mediacrest teamed up with Wanda Vision, one of Spain’s top arthouse distributors-producers, on docu-filmmaker Gerardo Olivares’ project, “Lonely Man.”