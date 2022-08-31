‘Zorro’ Reboot Series, Directed by ‘Casa de Papel’ Helmer, Boarded by Mediawan Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Mediawan Rights has boarded the highly anticipated “Zorro” series reboot, produced by leading Spanish company Secuoya Studios.

Mediawan Rights is set to distribute the event series internationally. The show started shooting on July 25 in Spain and will be filming until the end of the year.

Written by Carlos Portela (“Velvet Collection”), the modern reboot will mark the IP’s big television comeback almost two decades after its last live-action adaptation. John Gertz, founder of Zorro Productions and a producer on “The Mask of Zorro” and “The Legend of Zorro” movies titles, is an executive producer on the show.

Set in the 1830s in Los Angeles, the flagship series stars Miguel Bernardeau, known for his role in the Spanish hit show “Elite,” in the lead role, opposite Mexican actress Renata Notni who will play Lolita Marquez. Dalia Xiucoatl, Emiliano Zurita and Joel Bosqued complete the cast. Javier Quintas (“Money Heist,”“Sky Rojo”) is directing the series.

“We are proud to be the international distributor of this powerful and original new version of ‘Zorro,’ an iconic and timeless hero,” said Valérie Vleeschhouwer, Mediawan Rights’s managing director, adding that the series underscores the company’s “ambition to support strong and high-end productions worldwide.”

Charles Touboul, Mediawan Rights’s head of content for scripted, described the series as “an origin story around this emblematic hero that not only respects the codes of the franchise,” and said it boasts “elaborated storylines with a contemporary relevance, strong female characters, pop culture references… Not to mention spectacular scenes in each episode!”

“Throughout our creative development process for ‘Zorro,’ our intention has been to create a best-inclass story of this global superhero, a premium production meant to be enjoyed by audiences around the world,” said Sergio Pizzolante, president of Secuoya Studios Commercial & Distribution.

Pizzolante and Gertz are executive producing, along with Andy Kaplan at KC Global Media, and Jesús Torres and Glenda Pacanins at NoStatusQuo Studio.

“Zorro” will roll out on Prime Video in the U.S., Latin America and Spain.