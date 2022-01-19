ZDF Enterprises Sells Swedish, Russian Series to Asia (EXCLUSIVE)

ZDF Enterprises has closed deals with Asian buyers for new Scandinavian and Russian series, among them “Agatha Christie’s Hjerson,” “Sherlock: The Russian Chronicles” and “Top Dog.”

Japan’s AXN Mystery picked up exclusive pay-TV rights for “Agatha Christie’s Hjerson,” a playful, modern-day whodunnit based on the fictional detective Sven Hjerson, created by Christie’s fictional writer Ariadne Oliver. The series centers on Hjerson and trash TV producer Klara Sandberg, who wants to reset her career with a true crime show featuring the once renowned criminal profiler. Together, they start to solve a string of murder mysteries.

The eight-part series is produced by BR•F, TV4/C More, ZDF, Agatha Christie Ltd. and Nadcon Film.

“Top Dog” went to Japanese pay-TV leader Wowow, which bought exclusive pay-TV rights for show. The series, which played to an upbeat reception at Canneseries, focuses on the clash between Stockholm business attorney Emily Jansson and her new partner while investigating a crime, ex-con Teddy Maksumic. Emily is an aspiring legal careerist, while underdog Teddy wants to get out of the mafia. Bringing together their respective talents, they become an unstoppable duo.

The eight-part series is produced by Filmlance for Swedish TV4 and Germany’s ZDF — the team behind hit Nordic crime drama “The Bridge.”

Reeva Films India, meanwhile, acquired exclusive VOD rights for “Sherlock: The Russian Chronicles.” Set in 19th-century St. Petersburg, the action drama gives a new Russian spin to Arthur Conan Doyle’s famed sleuth as Sherlock Holmes tracks down Jack the Ripper, who has fled to Russia. The eight-part “Sherlock: The Russian Chronicles” is produced by major Russian indie studio Start and Sreda.

“It is our goal to further strengthen our presence in the Asian market in the new year,” said ZDFE.drama director Yuliya Fischer, who brokered the deals. “I am confident that other recent highlights from our drama catalogue, such as ‘Stories to Stay Awake,’ ‘Between Two Worlds,’ ‘White Night,’ will also find a home in this highly interesting market.”