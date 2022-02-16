ZDF Enterprises Racks up Sales for Pandemic Thriller ‘Sløborn’ (EXCLUSIVE)

ZDF Enterprises has struck further deals for the first season of post-apocalyptic disaster thriller “Sløborn,” including sales in the U.K., Russia and Japan.

The eight-part series is produced by Christian Alvart’s Berlin-based Syrreal Entertainment in co-production with ZDF, Tobis, Nordisk Film and ZDF Enterprises. Alvart, who also penned and helmed the Netflix series “Dogs of Berlin,” co-wrote and directed “Sløborn” along with Adolfo J. Kolmerer.

Season 1 of the ZDFneo original series deals with the outbreak of a fatal virus on the North Sea island of Sløborn and the inhabitants’ fight to survive the global catastrophe. Alvart was in production with “Sløborn” well before the COVID-19 pandemic but the storyline was eerily prescient: A community is slowly devastated when a deadly virus begins killing residents while being largely ignored by most of the population until it’s too late.

In Season 2, which premieres on ZDFneo on Feb. 21 and will soon be available for distribution, the island’s remaining residents struggle to survive the collapse of civilization as they face a blackout and battle for food, protection and information.

Walter Presents licensed the series for the U.K. following an earlier acquisition for Australian SVOD service Stan as part of its programming deal with Stan parent Nine Digital.

Global Series Network likewise acquired it for Australia and its territories — Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Heard Island and McDonald Islands — as well as New Zealand.

Via Moscow-based Russian Report TV Agency, “Sløborn” is also heading to Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Usbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Turkcell picked the series up for Turkey, Vubiquity Management Limited for Israel and Trans World Associates Inc. for Japan.

Cinedigm Corp. last year acquired all North American rights to “Sløborn” for its Screambox subscription-based video-on-demand service, one of the leading streaming destinations for horror movies and TV series in the U.S.

ZDF Enterprises, which co-produced both seasons, is handling world sales.