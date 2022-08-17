Showtime Hit ‘Your Honor’ to Get Balkan Remake From Croatia’s Antitalent (EXCLUSIVE)

Croatian production house Antitalent has signed an option agreement to develop and produce a local version of the best-selling global format “Your Honor,” the hit drama whose American remake for Showtime stars Emmy winner Bryan Cranston.

The series follows a judge who must deal with the fallout when his son is involved in a hit-and-run that gets him embroiled with an organized crime family. Facing impossible choices, he discovers how far a father will go to save his son’s life.

The Balkan remake will travel across the former Yugoslavia with a story that spans Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia, according to Antitalent’s Danijel Pek. Speaking to Variety at the Sarajevo Film Festival, the producer said: “Our aim is to produce a high-quality TV series with the participation of some of the best authors and talents from the region.”

“Your Honor” is the remake of the Israeli series “Kvodo,” which was created by Shlomo Mashiach and Ron Ninio and produced by Yes TV and Koda Communication, with Yes Studios handling international distribution. The format has sold worldwide to territories including India (SonyLiv), France (TF1), Germany/Austria (ARD, ORF), Italy (RAI) and Spain (Atresmedia, Portocabo). The U.S. version was developed by Peter Moffat for Showtime and features “Breaking Bad” star Cranston, who also executive produces.

“‘Your Honor’ is a gripping story which tests the boundaries of a well-respected judge and how far he is willing to go to save his son. This is the most-traveled scripted format coming out of Israel and we are thrilled to be working with Antitalent and to bring a Croatian version to the region for the viewers to see,” said Sharon Levi, managing director of Yes Studios.

The Tel Aviv-based producer and distributor’s catalog includes hit family drama “Shtisel” and political thriller “Fauda,” which dropped last month in Israel on Yes TV and will be available worldwide on Netflix later this year. The studio also produced “On the Spectrum,” the hit comedy-drama series that was picked up by HBO Max, with a U.S. adaptation from creator Jason Katims, “As We See It,” available on Amazon Prime Video.

The company recently won a pair of prizes at Series Mania for “Fire Dance,” a story of impossible love set in an ultra-Orthodox religious sect that marks the TV debut of acclaimed filmmaker Rama Burshtein-Shay, and the romantic comedy “Bloody Murray.”

Zagreb-based Antitalent’s catalog includes Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović’s debut feature film “Murina,” which won the Camera d’Or at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. The company is developing a slate of high-end TV projects with regional and European partners.