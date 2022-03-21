Yann Arthus-Bertrand’s ‘Legacy’ Bought by Prime Video, TV Channels Around The World (EXCLUSIVE)

Yann Arthus-Bertrand’s environment-themed cinematic documentary “Legacy” has been sold by Calt Distribution around the world, including to Amazon Prime Video for the U.S., the U.K. and Ireland.

A celebrated French environmentalist, photographer and filmmaker, Arthus-Bertrand (“Home”) enlisted the British singer and activist Sting to narrate the English version of the timely documentary.

“Legacy,” which aims at raising the alarm on the climate crisis, screened at COP26, the international summit in Glasgow that’s hosted by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales.

Through “Legacy,” Arthus-Bertrand captured the beauty of our planet and explored humans’ appropriation and the destruction of the environment.

Calt Distribution, which is part of Federation Entertainment’s newly-acquired banner Robin&Co, has also sold the lushly lensed documentary to Italy (RAI 3), Belgium (Be tv and RTL Belux), Switzerland (RTS), Slovenia (RTV), Czech Republic (Ceska TV), French-speaking Canada (Société Radio-Canada), French-Speaking Africa (Canal Plus International) and Poland (Canal Plus Poland and Planete Plus Poland). As part of its multi-territory deal, Prime Video has also acquired second window rights for France.

The doc premiered on the French commercial network M6 as part of the channel’s Green Week and was a ratings hit, Fatiha Zeroual at Robin & Co pointed out, attracting two million viewers on M6, including younger audiences.

“It’s a very personal film for Arthus-Bertrand and he was able with this documentary to strike a chord with people of all ages and show that saving our planet must be our number one priority now,” Zeroual added.

Lucile Avezard, head of international sales at Calt Distribution, meanwhile said the enthusiasm of buyers across the globe for “Legacy” “underscores the film’s timeliness and high quality.” “As with ‘Home’ which was a huge success 10 years ago, this documentary combines beautiful images with an important message,” said Avezard.

Arthus-Bertrand produced the film through his banner Hope Production, with the support of M6 and Omega. The director-producer is best-known for his documentary “Home” which was narrated by Glen Close and boasted aerial footage from fifty-four countries, depicting how Earth’s problems are all inter-connected.