Will Ferrell Wants to Take His Mom to Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool if He Can Find Accommodation

Will Ferrell has said he wants to take his mom to the Eurovision Song Contest next year in Liverpool – if he can find somewhere for them to stay.

“It’s in Liverpool this year, right?” Ferrell, who appeared in “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” asked radio host Zoe Ball while stopping into her BBC show on Tuesday morning. “My mother really wants me to take her to Eurovision, she’s dying to go and she’s always wanted to go to Liverpool.”

But the actor and comedian was concerned he might not be able to find any accommodation in Liverpool given the scale of the event. “Aren’t all the hotels booked by now?” he asked before appealing to locals to host him. “We just need a clean tidy room. We’ll share a room. With just two bunk beds that’s all we need,” he said. “My mom would love that she’d be thrilled.”

British fans were quick to offer Ferrell a place to stay via Twitter. One fan tweeted Ryan Reynolds, Ferrell’s co-star in their new film “Spirited,” saying: “here, tell Will Ferrell he and his mum can stay at my house in Liverpool for the Eurovision Song Contest. I’ll even give him use of my car for 3 hours a day too if he wants. Pass that on if you would be so kind. Cheers.”

@VancityReynolds here, tell Will Ferrell he and his mum can stay at my house in Liverpool for the Eurovision Song Contest. I'll even give him use of my car for 3 hours a day too if he wants. Pass that on if you would be so kind. Cheers 🙌 — Matthew Bigley (@matti_bigley) November 15, 2022

Another said he had a room available to rent and went on to describe its amenities: “Hi Will, Saw your interview in for your request to rent a room on Eurovision .You can rent my one bedroom appartment with full facilities including parking. Appartment is situated on Lime Street in the heart of the city of Liverpool 20 mins walk from the arena. [sic]”

@LegitWillFerrel Hi Will, Saw your interview in for your request to rent a room on Eurovision .You can rent my one bedroom appartment with full facilities including parking. Appartment is situated on Lime Street in the heart of the city of Liverpool 20 mins walk from the arena. — Stephen (@murraypaul3) November 15, 2022

And someone else offered up their grandmother’s home, saying: “My Nan will host him, free with unlimited cuppa’s and transport via my Grandads motorcycle collection.”

My Nan will host him, free with unlimited cuppa’s and transport via my Grandads motorcycle collection 🤣 — lisa 🌞 (@lisamxrphy) November 15, 2022

Ferrell is in the U.K. to promote his new holiday comedy with Reynolds “Spirited,” a musical re-telling of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

“We met because of this project and we were big fans of each other,” Ferrell told Ball of his co-star. “And we [the producers] talked about, ‘God if we can get someone like Ryan Reynolds to play this guy, who is super acerbic and sarcastic all this stuff’ – and he said yes. And I said, ‘I think he sings,’ because I remember he sang a wonderful version of ‘Careless Whisper’ at the end of ‘Deadpool.’ So he’s got pipes, he really does.”

“And he smells like cotton candy,” Ferrell added.