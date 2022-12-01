WildBrain Rescues Ukrainian Kids’ Animation ‘Brave Bunnies’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kids’ entertainment company WildBrain has hopped in to save beloved Ukrainian animation “Brave Bunnies,” taking a majority stake in the IP after its production was disrupted by the Russian invasion.

Created by Olga Cherepanova, co-founder of Ukrainian kids’ producer Glowberry, “Brave Bunnies” is a 2D animation for ages 2-5 which tells the story of bunny siblings Boo and Bop. Season 1 sees the duo explore the world around them – bravely seeking out new friends, games and experiences – while fostering values of curiosity, creativity, eagerness, openness and responsibility.

After Russian invaded Ukraine at the beginning of this year, many of Glowberry’s employees were forced to flee Kyiv, leaving the show’s future in doubt. Now WildBrain have partnered with Glowberry and Ibero-American animation studio Ánima, who co-produced the first season, to ensure “Brave Bunnies” continues to thrive across production, distribution and consumer products. WildBrain will handle global distribution while WildBrain CPLG, its consumer products agency, will oversee licensing and merchandise. Glowberry and Ánima will remain minority stakeholders in the IP.

Glowberry retains distribution and licensing rights for the brand in Ukraine, while Ánima retains distribution rights in Spain. Big Picture Licensing facilitated the partnership.

Season 2, which is expected to deliver in June 2023, will be made by WildBrain’s Vancouver animation studio with Glowberry and Ánima co-producing. It will see Boo and Bop continue their adventures through Bunny World as they see old friends and meet new ones.

The first season of “Brave Bunnies” is available in over 80 territories worldwide and has also produced an array of merchandise from toys to books thanks to partnerships with companies including Spin Master, De Agostini imprint Planeta Libre and Ladybird, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The first season has also been exclusively picked up for linear telecast by WildBrain’s Canadian network Family Jr.

“‘Brave Bunnies’ is a kids’ property born of tremendous creative vision and has the potential to be a major preschool franchise, having already established a solid foundation with audiences through compelling content and consumer products,” said Eric Ellenbogen, CEO of WildBrain. “Following the terrible events in Ukraine this year, we saw it as vital to ensure the future of this wonderful property, and we couldn’t be more pleased now to be collaborating with Olga Cherepanova and her Glowberry team, along with the creative team at Ánima, on the next big adventures for the Brave Bunnies.”

Cherepanova said: “I created ‘Brave Bunnies’ to help children all over the world communicate with different friends without any fears or stereotypes, respecting the diversity of our world. Each episode of ‘Brave Bunnies’ shows real-life examples of how to find a unique approach to each person without pressure or changing anyone’s uniqueness. This idea is essential for healthy childhood development.

“Unfortunately, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Glowberry team faced significant challenges. Many employees were forced to flee Kyiv because of personal safety and the lives of their loved ones. But thanks to the support of partners like WildBrain and Ánima, now we have the opportunity to continue to create and share ‘Brave Bunnies’ together.”