Wild Bunch Swoops on Sci Fi Thriller Series ‘Arcadia’

Wild Bunch TV has boarded high-concept sci-fi thriller series, “Arcadia” from Belgian production shingle, jonnydepony (“Blackout,” “Transport”).

Created by Philippe De Schepper and Bas Adriaensen, “Arcadia” refers to a post-global catastrophe society where its citizens’ rights and entitlements are determined by their scores. Life is good as long as you remain “healthy, focused and efficient.”

Four sisters, Luz, Milly, Alex and Hanna, retain top scores except for Luz. Their father, anxious to save Luz from being expelled to the Outer World, alters her scores but is caught. He is banished from Arcadia and the entire family is placed under surveillance, their scores slashed. The question now is whether they can get their old lives back.

De Schepper was the showrunner-writer for 10-part Flemish-language thriller series “Blackout,” set in Belgium where an act of sabotage plunges the country into darkness. The female prime minister receives an ominous missive: Turn the power back on and your daughter will perish.

Adriaensen is a co-screenwriter on “Blackout” whose other credits include “Vermist” and “Missing Persons Unit.”“Arcadia” features a notable cast led by Lynn Van Royen (“Beau Séjour,” “Tabula Rasa”), Maarten Heijmans (an Emmy winner for “Ramses”) and Monic Hendrickx (“Heirs of the Night”).