ITV Sets ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ Spinoff ‘Fastest Finger First’ From Sony’s Stellify Media

Sony Pictures Television-owned independent production outfit Stellify Media has created a new spin-off format from “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” titled “Fastest Finger First.”

The show will expand on the first round of “Millionaire,” where contestants have to put their answers to a multiple-choice question in a specific order. Five contestants play against each other to take it in turn to work their way up the question ladder. The two players with the biggest score at the end of the round go head-to-head in a “Fastest Finger First” duel. The winner will be fast tracked to sit in the “Millionaire” hot seat in front of Jeremy Clarkson, by-passing the usual Fastest Fingers First round that opens the show.

The ITV and ITV Hub series will lead straight into the new series of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” The spin-off, devised by Stellify joint MDs Matthew Worthy and Kieran Doherty, was born out of the fact that thousands of people apply to be on the show each year but there never has been an opportunity to guarantee a contestant a place in the Millionaire hot seat opposite Clarkson.

The format will be presented by broadcaster Anita Rani, known as a lead presenter on BBC One’s “Countryfile” and host of BBC Radio 4’s “Woman’s Hour.”

Rani said: “I’ve always loved ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ and was thrilled to be invited to host this spin-off. I’m a huge fan of quiz shows, and there is no doubt that Jeremy is a formidable host. I’m just relieved that in ‘Fastest Finger First,’ there isn’t a round for contestants to ask for my answers to the questions.”

Worthy said: “We were delighted, when back in 2018, ITV entrusted us with the re-boot of ‘Millionaire’ with new host Jeremy Clarkson at the helm. Over the past four years, it has proved such a hit with audiences across the country and we are thrilled to create this new spin off for such an iconic game show.”

Doherty added: “The premise of ‘Fastest Finger First’ might be simple, but in no way is it easy to do. As with ‘Millionaire,’ ‘Fastest Finger First’ holds the same excitement and tension – knowing when to use your question’s safety net and when to risk it all to push on, creates really compelling viewing.”

“Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” is a Sony Pictures Television format that has been adapted in over 120 territories around the world since launching in 1998.