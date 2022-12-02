‘Masked Singer’s‘ Davina McCall, ’We Are Lady Parts’ Creator Nida Manzoor, Sue Barker Among U.K. Women in Film and TV Award Winners

“Masked Singer” host Davina McCall, “We Are Lady Parts” creator Nida Manzoor, legendary British sports anchor Sue Barker and Emma Butt, a dubbing mixer, dialogue and SFX editor and ADR recordist, were among the women celebrated at the Women in Film and TV Awards on Friday evening in London. (Pictured above, left to right, are McCall, Manzoor, Barker and Butt).
Comedian Katherine Ryan hosted the event, which saw numerous famous faces in attendance including “Bad Sisters” star Anne-Marie Duff, who awarded Ramita Navai a prize for the BBC News and Factual award, former Doctor Who Christopher Eccleston, who handed Nainita Desai the Gravity Media Creative Technology prize, and “Bridgerton’s” Adjoa Andoh, who presented Akua Gyamfi the Mercury Business award.
Other well-known names present at the event were “Inside No. 9” star Jessica Hynes, TV “Ridley Road’s” Tamzin Outhwaite, “Strictly Come Dancing” semi-finalist AJ Odudu, “This Morning” host Dermot O’Leary, who presented and accepted the EIKON presenter award on Davina McCall’s behalf, and tennis player Greg Rusedski, who presented sports host Sue Barker with the EON Lifetime Achievement award.
The Women in Film and TV Awards, which celebrated their thirtieth anniversary last year, honor women from all parts of the screen industry.
Check out the full list of winners below:
The ENVY Producer Award
Surian Fletcher-Jones
The Argonon Best Performance Award
Claire Rushbrook
The Mercury Studios Business Award
Akua Gyamfi
The MBS Equipment Co Craft Award
Nicola Daley ACS
The BBC News and Factual Award
Ramita Navai
The Netflix New Talent Award
Nicôle Lecky
The IMDb Project Management Award
Claire Newton
The Gravity Media Creative Technology Award
Nainita Desai
The ScreenSkills Writing Award
Kayleigh Llewellyn
The Company 3 Director Award
Nida Manzoor
The EIKON Presenter Award
Davina McCall
The ITV Studios Achievement of the Year Award
Emma Butt
The Disney+ Contribution to the Medium Award
Nadine Marsh-Edwards
The EON Productions Lifetime Achievement Award
Sue Barker