‘Masked Singer’s‘ Davina McCall, ’We Are Lady Parts’ Creator Nida Manzoor, Sue Barker Among U.K. Women in Film and TV Award Winners

“Masked Singer” host Davina McCall, “We Are Lady Parts” creator Nida Manzoor, legendary British sports anchor Sue Barker and Emma Butt, a dubbing mixer, dialogue and SFX editor and ADR recordist, were among the women celebrated at the Women in Film and TV Awards on Friday evening in London. (Pictured above, left to right, are McCall, Manzoor, Barker and Butt).

Comedian Katherine Ryan hosted the event, which saw numerous famous faces in attendance including “Bad Sisters” star Anne-Marie Duff, who awarded Ramita Navai a prize for the BBC News and Factual award, former Doctor Who Christopher Eccleston, who handed Nainita Desai the Gravity Media Creative Technology prize, and “Bridgerton’s” Adjoa Andoh, who presented Akua Gyamfi the Mercury Business award.

Other well-known names present at the event were “Inside No. 9” star Jessica Hynes, TV “Ridley Road’s” Tamzin Outhwaite, “Strictly Come Dancing” semi-finalist AJ Odudu, “This Morning” host Dermot O’Leary, who presented and accepted the EIKON presenter award on Davina McCall’s behalf, and tennis player Greg Rusedski, who presented sports host Sue Barker with the EON Lifetime Achievement award.

The Women in Film and TV Awards, which celebrated their thirtieth anniversary last year, honor women from all parts of the screen industry.

Check out the full list of winners below:

The ENVY Producer Award

Surian Fletcher-Jones

The Argonon Best Performance Award

Claire Rushbrook

The Mercury Studios Business Award

Akua Gyamfi

The MBS Equipment Co Craft Award

Nicola Daley ACS

The BBC News and Factual Award

Ramita Navai

The Netflix New Talent Award

Nicôle Lecky

The IMDb Project Management Award

Claire Newton

The Gravity Media Creative Technology Award

Nainita Desai

The ScreenSkills Writing Award

Kayleigh Llewellyn

The Company 3 Director Award

Nida Manzoor

The EIKON Presenter Award

Davina McCall

The ITV Studios Achievement of the Year Award

Emma Butt

The Disney+ Contribution to the Medium Award

Nadine Marsh-Edwards

The EON Productions Lifetime Achievement Award

Sue Barker