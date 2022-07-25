Disney+ Unveils First U.K. Original, ‘Wedding Season,’ From ‘Salisbury Poisonings’ Producer

“Wedding Season,” the first U.K. original series from streamer Disney+, will premiere on Disney+ Day on Sept 8. The romantic comedy-action thriller will stream on Disney+ globally, Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the U.S.

The streamer also revealed several first look images.

“Wedding Season” – Rosa Salazar as Katie, Gavin Drea as Stefan Disney+

The series tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite the former already having a fiancé. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is. What follows is an action-packed romp across the U.K. and the US as Katie and Stefan go on the run, while trying to prove their innocence.

“Wedding Season” – Gavin Drea as Stefan Disney+

“Wedding Season” stars Rosa Salazar (“Alita: Battle Angel”) and Gavin Drea (“Vikings: Valhalla”), with Jade Harrison (“The Midwich Cuckoos”), Jamie Michie (“Brian and Charles”), Callie Cooke “Britannia”), Bhav Joshi (“Crime”), Ioanna Kimbrook (“Flatmates”) and Omar Baroud (“Baptiste”).

“Wedding Season” – Rosa Salazar as Katie, Gavin Drea as Stefan Disney+

The series is written by emerging screenwriting talent Oliver Lyttelton (“Cheaters”) and directed by George Kane (“Crashing”). It is produced by Dancing Ledge Productions (“The Responder,” “The Salisbury Poisonings,” “New Pope”) with Chris Carey, Laurence Bowen, and Toby Bruce serving as executive producers; and Jax Media (“Russian Doll,” “Emily in Paris”) with Brooke Posch, Lilly Burns, and Tony Hernandez as executive producers; with Johanna Devereaux from Disney+.

“Wedding Season” – Gavin Drea as Stefan, Rosa Salazar as Katie Disney+

Disney+ has several other U.K. originals in the works, including “The Ballad of Renegade Nell,” “Culprits” and “Extraordinary.”

A recent survey from BARB, the U.K.’s television audience measurement currency, found that 6.53 million U.K. homes had access to Disney+ in the first quarter of the year, a quarterly increase of 19% from 5.49 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.