WarnerMedia Swoops on Martial Arts Series ‘Jade Armor’ for EMEA (EXCLUSIVE)

WarnerMedia Kids & Family EMEA has acquired broadcast rights to “Jade Armor,” a banner martial arts action comedy animated series from France’s TeamTO, one of Europe’s foremost kids entertainment production companies.

As part of Cartoon Network’s declared commitment to broadcasting more animation targeting girls, “Jade Armor” will be released on both HBO Max and Cartoon Network in Europe, West Asia and North Africa later in 2022.

An instance of platforms’ drive into local animation and diversity which is galvanizing animation in Europe, the new licensing deal builds on last year’s sale of “Jade Armor” to WarnerMedia Kids & Family in the U.S., ensuring classy powerful premium platform distribution for the series.

Produced by multi-award winning TeamTO founder Corinne Kouper and co-created by showrunners Chloé Miller whose anime passions shines through in the series, “Jade Armor” turns on Lan Jun, who bucks any kind of gender stereotyping, as Miller noted for Variety: She likes pink but likes to fight and likes to watch soccer games and paint her nails.

Martial-arts loving, she also becomes an unexpected and unlikely teen hero when she dons a mysterious jade bracelet, obliging her to learn the ancient secrets of her family and uncover the unexpected, including a cohort of super villains, while navigating the typical challenges of teen life.

Kouper and Miller are supported by an all-female key creative team: Head writer M.J. Offen; French story editor Ghislaine Pujol, and co-developer Mary Bredin. “Jade Armor” is based on a concept by M. Pongo Kuo.

The 26-part half hour series is produced by TeamTO with anchor broadcast partners France Télévisions, the country’s public TV, and Super RTL in Germany.

“‘Jade Armor’s’ central character Lan Jun is the embodiment of girl power – a female superhero balancing her newfound responsibilities with the demands of teenage life,” said Zia Bales, lead acquisitions, partnerships and co-productions, kids EMEA, WarnerMedia.

“We’re excited to bring this strong female lead to HBO Max and Cartoon Network in EMEA, broadening our appeal with girls and demonstrating our commitment to European content.”

“Cartoon Network has always been known for its exciting, action-packed and funny series, so we are delighted that ‘Jade Armor’ will be a headliner for girl-led characters in this genre. HBO Max and Cartoon Network are the ideal partners and platforms to bring our spirited Jade character to life across the globe,” Kouper added.