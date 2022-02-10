Warner Bros. International Television Production Reveals Formats Showcase Lineup – Global Bulletin

FORMATS

Warner Bros. International Television Production has revealed the lineup for its annual WBITVP Formats Showcase, taking place March 3 at the BAFTA headquarters in London, featuring in-person and live streamed interviews with creatives, broadcasters and talent. Titles include TVNZ’s “60 Seconds” where performers have just 60 seconds to grab the judges’ and viewers’ attention while the clock counts down; TBS’ “The Big D,” a social experiment reality series following recent divorcees as they search for romance in paradise, but with the catch that their exes will be along for the journey; and BBC Two’s “Top Takeout” where some of the U.K.’s best takeaway restaurants battle it out for supremacy in a competition judged by families at home.

Also launching are a brace of NPO3 Netherlands formats – “Hot Shots,” a youth-skewing consumer TV format where some of Holland’s most successful social media stars take a close look at the real story behind the latest ‘must-have’ hypes and “True Prices,” hosted by DJ and journalist, Eva Cleven, which uncovers the true cost behind popular cheap disposable items on the high street, offering alternatives for a fairer and more sustainable world.

WBITVP will also present international updates on third party international productions, including BBC game show “The Wheel” from Hungry Bear, U.K., now produced in five territories outside of the U.K., and singing competition show “Wall Duet” from Workpoint TV, Thailand, after a launch on RTL in the Netherlands.

“Bake Off Japan” BBC Studios

Meanwhile, ahead of the BBC Studios Showcase (Feb. 28-March 2), BBC Studios Distribution has licensed the Love Productions format “Bake Off Japan” to streamer Amazon Prime Video in Japan. Presented by well-known local actors Maki Sakai and Asuka Kudo, the competition follows ten amateur bakers through a series of challenges that will assess their technique and ability to produce cakes, breads, biscuits and pastries in order to be crowned Japan’s best amateur baker. The competitors will be judged on how well they execute their bakes by Toshihiko Yoroizuka, one of Japan’s top pastry chefs and owner of Toshi Yoroizuka patisserie, and Yoshimi Ishikawa, an entrepreneur who trained in baking in France and runs several bakeries.

The show is produced by Vesuvius Pictures and Beach House Pictures and is the first announced project between the two companies after Beach House’s acquisition of Vesuvius in 2021.

Licensed to over 35 countries including Australia, where it premiered last month as the #1 non-sports show on Foxtel, excluding news, in the ratings, the Japanese adaptation of “The Great Bake Off” will see the bakers tasked with preparing breads and sweets from all around the world, including soufflé cheesecakes, Swiss rolls, melon breads, and focaccia bread art.

The eight-part Japanese adaptation will stream from Apr. 22 2022 (four episodes) and Apr. 29 (four episodes).

TRAINING

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has teamed with We Are Parable to create Momentum, a mentoring and training program for 60 Black TV, filmmakers and content creators across U.K. cities Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow and London, as part of Channel 4’s drive to create new opportunities for Black people to progress in the film and TV sector. The filmmakers will be paired with a mentor and offered one-to-one sessions over a six-month period and will have access to masterclasses and discussions with executives from Channel 4 and Film4, Apple, Altitude, Park Circus, STX and many more. Channel 4 and We Are Parable first worked together on the 2021 The Black to Front Project where the channel’s entire programming schedule was fronted by Black talent and contributors across all genres and advertisements for one day.

Meanwhile, the Fabienne Colas Foundation, with the support of CAD$3 million ($2.3 million) from the government of Canada’s Ecosystem Fund, has launched the Festwave Institute, designed to support underserved Black entrepreneurs in the Canadian film and television industry through business training and skill-building in order to enable them to seize new opportunities in the film and television industry.

DISTRIBUTION

U.K. and Hong Kong based Lightning International has been appointed to handle the international rollout of GB News as global distributor. GB News is a 24-hour U.K. news channel featuring hosts and commentators including Eamonn Holmes, Nigel Farage, Michelle Dewberry, Neil Oliver, and Alistair Stewart. Lightning International is a specialist in distributing linear TV channels and works with numerous channels in various territories globally, including Trace TV, Fix & Foxi, ABC Australia, Liverpool’s LFC TV, Rialto, Pulse, Pet Club TV, and the classic pop music channels Now 70s, 80s and 90s.

ADAPTATION

Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired the film adaptation rights of Indian superhero television IP “Shaktimaan” to reimagine it as a superhero trilogy cinemas, starring and to be directed by as yet unnamed A-list talents. On TV, the enormously popular show starring co-creator Mukesh Khanna, played 520 episodes on Indian government broadcaster Doordarshan from 1993-2005. Sony has partnered with Prashant Singh and Madhurya Vinay’s Brewing Thoughts Private Limited in association with Khanna’s Bheeshm International for the adaptation.

TRAILER

Netflix India has unveiled the first trailer for “The Fame Game,” the streaming debut of top Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene. The actor plays Anamika Anand, a Bollywood superstar who goes missing and the investigation uncovers the messy truth behind her seemingly picture-perfect life and family. The cast also includes Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Muskkaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran and Rajshri Deshpande. The series is produced by Karan Johar‘s Dharmatic Entertainment, written and showrun by Sri Rao and directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli.

