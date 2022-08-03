Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. Sets Leadership Team Under Antonio Ruiz

Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. has set its leadership team under general manager Antonio Ruiz.

Ruiz was appointed general manager for the U.K. and Ireland back in June. The executive, who recently relocated from Madrid to London, previously served as general manager for Discovery in Spain, France and Portugal.

Ruiz has now has confirmed his top executives. The team includes:

Clare Laycock – the long-time Discovery executive will now oversee editorial, including local content production, programming and media planning.

Neil Marshall – the veteran Warner Bros. executive will continue oversight of theatrical film distribution and local film production and acquisition.

Alison Morris – the 15-year Warner Bros. executive will oversee TV licensing and digital home entertainment distribution

Katie Coteman – the long-time Discovery executive will manage ad sales including advertising, digital ad sales, sponsorships and sport solutions

Alex Foley – the Discovery executive moved to WarnerMedia in 2021 to oversee portfolio planning and insight, and will continue as lead on insights, strategy and retail planning.

Alex Lewis – the veteran Warner Bros. executive will oversee marketing, creative services, brand partnerships, franchise management, social media and consumer PR.

Rachel Wakley – the five-year Warner Bros. executive will manager retail, consumer products, physical home video, games, supply chain and experiences

Ruiz said of his team: “Since I became general manager for the U.K. and Ireland, I’ve been focused on defining our strategy and structure and today I am delighted to announce my new leadership team.

“Both legacy companies house tremendous talent which makes me even more excited about the organization we are building for the future as we look to maximize our portfolio of brands, content, products and channels, along with our ambitions to deliver a hugely successful streaming business, in the U.K. and Ireland,” continued Ruiz.

Warner Bros. Discovery will hold its Q2 earnings call on Thursday. The company is expected to unveil more details about the structure of the company and the streaming configuration for the combined HBO Max and Discovery+.

More to come.