Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Launches Weekly Show ‘The Power of Sport’

The Warner Bros. Discovery Sports network is launching a cross-platform weekly sports show featuring leading names on May 4.

“The Power of Sport,” an 18-week magazine show, will look towards the week of sport ahead while also accessing Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ archive to look back at some of the iconic sporting moments from the past.

Talent featured on the show will include Janja Garnbret, the first-ever female to win an Olympic gold medal in sport climbing; Susie Wolff, CEO, ROKiT Venturi Racing, Formula E, who aims to motivate and inspire female talent to bring diversity in motorsport; six-time Superbike world champion Jonathan Rea; three-time MXGP world champion Tim Gajser; two-time Speedway Grand Prix World Champion Bartosz Zmarzlik; world Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu; and Stephen Roche, 1987 Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and world championship winner.

The show will be narrated by emerging voices including Warner Bros. Discovery Sports golf presenter Henni Koyack, freelance reporter Anne-Marie Batson and journalists Hugh Woozencroft and Jordan Jarrett Bryan.

Scott Young, senior VP, content and production, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “As a multi-sport broadcaster in 50 markets in Europe, the depth of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ localized content and live sport offering is unparalleled but it is also our mission to tell the personal stories of sportspeople to our audiences.”

“Our ambition is to convey the experiences, emotions and achievements of athletes through a gritty, unfiltered and authentic new programme that goes far beyond the live competitions alone. By providing a platform for a diverse range of voices to tell their stories, we can truly unlock the power of sport through purposeful programming that will resonate with our audiences and partners,” Young added.

Produced by Buzz16, the first episode will preview the first Grand Tour of the year, the Giro d’Italia, while looking back at the best of the action from round one of the new Speedway GP season from Gorican, Croatia.