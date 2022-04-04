‘Warlord Chronicles’ Gets TV Adaptation From ‘His Dark Materials’ Producer Bad Wolf In First Project Under Sony (EXCLUSIVE)

Jane Tranter’s Bad Wolf has set up its first major drama since joining Sony Pictures Television, Variety can reveal.

The company is adapting the first book in Bernard Cornwell’s “Warlord Chronicles” trilogy, “The Winter King,” into a 10-part series. The show — which is expected to be a returner that will go on to cover the other books in the series — will shoot in Wales and the West Country in 2022.

“The Winter King” is being positioned as a revisionist take on the Arthurian legends, which were first published in the mid-1990s. It follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast son to legendary warrior and leader.

The books are set in the 5th century, long before Britain was united, in a land of warring factions and tribes when the world was brutal and lives were often fleeting.

Bad Wolf is producing in association with One Big Picture, director Otto Bathurst’s production company, with international distribution being handled by Sony Pictures Television.

An adaptation of “Warlord Chronicles” was previously set up at U.S. cabler Epix, but Variety understands that the production has since moved to a different partner.

Kate Brooke (“A Discovery Of Witches”) and Ed Whitmore (“Manhunt”) are adapting Cornwell’s “Warlord Chronicles” for the series with Bathurst (“His Dark Materials”) as lead director.

Sony took a majority stake in Bad Wolf in December, a deal that involved buying out the minority stakes held in Bad Wolf by Sky and HBO, as well as Access Entertainment. The deal also includes the Wolf Studios Wales sound stage facility in Cardiff, Wales, and Bad Wolf’s 30% stake in Bad Wolf America LLC.

Variety understands that Sony paid around £60 million ($80 million) for the company.

Bad Wolf was launched in 2015 by Tranter and Julie Gardner, the former BBC executives responsible for “Doctor Who,” “Torchwood” and “Da Vinci’s Demons,” to produce high-end TV and film for the global television market. The duo were at the helm of the BBC’s drama division until 2008, and, together with Russell T. Davies, relaunched “Doctor Who” in 2005 and created “Torchwood.” Both shows were produced in Wales and reignited the television industry in the country.

The company’s recent credits include HBO and the BBC’s “His Dark Materials,” HBO’s “Industry” and Sky’s “I Hate Suzie” and “A Discovery of Witches.” Bad Wolf is on board to co-produce the next chapter of the BBC’s “Doctor Who” later this year with BBC Studios.