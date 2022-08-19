‘The Winter King,’ From Sony’s Bad Wolf Productions, to Debut on U.K. Streaming Platform ITVX

The television adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s series “Warlord Chronicles” will debut in the U.K. on ITV’s new streaming platform ITVX.

It will then air later on linear.

U.S. and international sales haven’t yet been announced. U.S. cabler Epix was at one point adapting “Warlord Chronicles” but is believed to be no longer involved.

As Variety exclusively revealed in April, “His Dark Materials” producer Bad Wolf has snapped up the rights to the “Warlord Chronicles” trilogy and is set to adapt the first book, “The Winter King,” into a 10-part series.

“The Warlord Chronicles” are loosely based on the legend of King Arthur. Set in 5th century Britain – then still a landscape of warring nations – it takes place in an era when life was brutal and fleeting. In this setting, a young Arthur Pendragon goes on a journey to become a warrior, which takes him from prodigal son to legendary leader.

“The Winter King” will begin shooting this year in Wales. Kate Brooke (“A Discovery Of Witches”) and Ed Whitmore (“Manhunt”) are adapting the books. Otto Bathurst (“His Dark Materials”) will direct.

Bad Wolf, which was set up in 2015 by Jane Tranter (pictured above) and Julie Gardner, was sold to Sony Pictures Television last December. Currently on their slate is the next season of “Doctor Who,” with Ncuti Gatwa.

ITVX is set to launch later this year and will replace ITV’s current streaming service, ITV Hub.

Bad Wolf is producing in association with One Big Picture, Bathurst’s production company. Sony Pictures Television are handling international distribution.