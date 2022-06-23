Macarena Achaga to Star in ViX Plus Adaptation of Mario Vargas Llosa Novel, ‘Bad Girl’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming ViX Plus romantic drama series “Travesuras de la Niña Mala” (“Bad Girl”), an adaptation of the 2006 novel by Nobel Prize laureate Mario Vargas Llosa, has found its heroine.

Macarena Achaga, who most recently starred in HBO Max’s “Father of the Bride,” will play Arlette, a non-conformist who urges her lover to break away from his routine and be more adventurous. Their lives will intersect over forty years across Lima, Paris, Madrid, Tokyo, London and other cities.

“‘The ‘Bad Girl’ invites us to challenge our life in auto pilot, transform ourselves and take charge of who we want to be, and seek happiness while feeling immortal because what is life without those moments when we forget that everything has an end?” the synopsis goes.

“’Travesuras de la Niña Mala’ proves that my purpose of seeking equity and the projection of our female voices attracts characters ready for anything, questioning everything at all times,” said Achaga. “This time, I will be a voice that comes from the ‘60s that I got through the people I love and respect most in the industry,” she added. Achaga’s other credits include “The Wrath of God,” “Luis Miguel: The Series” and “For Better, for Worse.”

ViX Plus is also set to adapt Mario Vargas Llosa’s comedic novel “Pantaleón y las visitadoras” (“Captain Pantoja and the Special Service”), as an exclusive Spanish-language series. The novel was adapted into a feature film in 1999, with Francisco Lombardi directing. It became one of the first big local box office hits to come out of Peru and was the country’s official submission to the 72nd Academy Awards.

TelevisaUnivision’s new Spanish-language premium SVOD service is set to launch in July. It complements the ad-supported ViX, which launched March 31.

ViX Plus aims to offer more than 10,000 hours of premium content, including over 50 ViX Plus original series and movies in its first year.

In the run-up to Vix Plus’ launch, TelevisaUnivision has been busily forging content deals with key partners, including Spain’s The Mediapro Studio; Salma Hayek’s Ventanarosa Productions; Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios; Propagate’s Ben Silverman; Selena Gomez; and Colombia’s Dynamo and Spain’s Mediacrest.

In May, TelevisaUnivision agreed to acquire Spanish-language streaming platform Pantaya to further bulk up ViX Plus’ programming offer.