‘Vigil,’ ‘The Tourist,’ ‘The Responder,’ ‘Time’ Renewed for Second Seasons at BBC

The BBC has renewed four of its top rated dramas – “The Tourist,” “The Responder,” “Vigil” and “Time.”

Thriller “The Tourist,” starring Jamie Dornan and Shalom Brune-Franklin, is the highest-rating drama of 2022 so far, having launched with 12 million viewers and all six episodes were the most-watched episodes on BBC iPlayer in January.

The second biggest new drama of 2022 so far is crime thriller “The Responder,” starring Martin Freeman, which launched with some 10 million viewers across 30 days. Like the first season, the second will be set and filmed in Liverpool.

In 2021, Scotland-set submarine mystery “Vigil,” starring Suranne Jones, was the U.K.’s most-watched new drama launch since “Bodyguard” in 2018. It drew an audience of over 13 million viewers across 30 days for episode one, and the series overall had an average of 12.6 million viewers. The second season will also be set in Scotland.

Prison drama “Time,” starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, was one of 2021’s highest performing new dramas with some 12 million viewers over 30 days for the series overall. The second series will feature a new cast and be set in an all-female prison.

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer said: “The BBC is on fire creatively and the return of four of our biggest dramas over the last year demonstrates the sheer scale and range of storytelling on the BBC.”

“The Tourist” (6×60’) season 2 is written by BAFTA-nominated and Emmy-winning producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams (“The Missing”), who alongside Christopher Aird will serve as executive producers for All3Media’s Two Brothers Pictures and Tommy Bulfin for BBC One and iPlayer.

“The Responder” (5×60’) season 2 is written by ex-police officer Tony Schumacher and produced by Dancing Ledge Productions for BBC One and iPlayer. Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey are executive producers for Dancing Ledge and Mona Qureshi for BBC. Fremantle, which has a minority stake in Dancing Ledge, is handling global distribution.

“Vigil” (6×60’) season 2 is written and created by Tom Edge and made by World Productions (“Line of Duty”), supported by Screen Scotland, for BBC One and iPlayer. It is executive produced by Simon Heath and Jake Lushington for World Productions, Gaynor Holmes for BBC and Tom Edge. ITV Studios is handling global distribution.

“Time” (3×60’) season 2 is written by Jimmy McGovern and is a BBC Studios production for BBC One and iPlayer.