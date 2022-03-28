Vice, France’s M6, Strike Content Partnership Deal – Global Bulletin

PARTNERSHIP

Vice Distribution has struck a content partnership deal with French media group M6 to bring over 100 hours of premium Vice content to the TV network’s AVOD platform, 6play.

The lineup of Vice shows set to roll on 6play comprises the fourth season of the hit psycho-analytical documentary franchise “Thérapie,” the acclaimed documentary “Real par Soul Sisters” and the street food series “Au Camion.” Some Vice franchises are also part of the deal, notably “Dark Side of the 90s,” “Rise Up” and “The Story Of,” as well as award-winning content such as “Gaycation,” “The Trixie” and “Katya Show” and “What Would Diplo Do?”

“Vice produces and distributes premium content that resonates with young audiences around the world,” said Bea Hegedus, Vice global head of distribution. Vice Distribution launched in 2020 with a catalogue of over 1,000 of programming.

Vice recently inked a content deal with Viaplay across eight countries, and launched a new FAST Channel on Roku TV. Previous deals were closed with Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, Tubi, Discovery Plus, All4, SBS in Australia and Hulu. – Elsa Keslassy

NewsPlayer Plus

PLATFORM

NewsPlayer Plus, the U.K.-based global streaming news service, is to be the first platform to present Ukraine’s United News to a worldwide audience. United News is a new, 24/7 all-encompassing, news service broadcasting live from Ukraine launched by the biggest media groups in the country, who have come together to form one inclusive news service to cover the conflict. 1+1 Media, StarLightMedia, Media Group Ukraine and Inter Media Group have joined together to broadcast thelocal language newscast. With breaking news and reportage, the channel also features a Live Donate charity option via an on-screen QR code.

Rich Jacobs, co-founder and CEO of PlayerPlus Limited who own and operate NewsPlayer Plus said: “We are honored to provide United News with a guest slot in our line-up of global news channels, providing viewers across the U.K., Europe and Africa with further on the ground access to information relating to Russia’s on-going invasion of Ukraine.”

Accessed via a subscription-based service which starts from £1.99 ($2.60) per month, NewsPlayer Plus gives subscribers access news providers including Al Jazeera, Bloomberg, CNBC, Euronews, NBC News Now and Sky News as well as exclusive channels, which up until now have not been widely accessible in the U.K., including C-SPAN (U.S.), i24 (Israel), Newsmax (USA), Ticker (Australia) and Times Now (India).

PROGRAMMING

Leading natural history TV and film event Wildscreen has unveiled a team of six international programmers to curate its official selection competition as part of the festival’s hybrid 40th Anniversary edition (Oct. 10-14). The 2022 program chair is Lucy Jane Mukerjee, a British-Indian, New York-based social impact film curator, who since 2018 has been a senior programmer at the Tribeca Festival and is co-founder of the Programmers of Color Collective.

Mukerjee is joined by: Alice Aedy, a U.K.-based documentary photographer, filmmaker and campaigner, whose work focuses on forced migration, environmental issues and women’s stories; founder of Raconteur Productions, Chioma Onyenwe, from Nigeria, who draws on her interdisciplinary training as a filmmaker to create art across different mediums that lie in the intersection of culture, history and identity; Elizabeth Swanson Andi, a visual storyteller, environmental advocate and member of the indigenous Napu Kichwa community of the Ecuadorian Amazon; James Reed, co-director of the Oscar-winning “My Octopus Teacher”; and Los Angeles-based programmer Milo Talwani, who also works with the Sundance Film Festival. The programmers will select 35 productions from a diverse range of filmmakers.

Submissions are open until Apr. 14 and can be made here.