Viaplay Unveils Cast, First Stills of Dystopian Norwegian Series ‘The Fortress’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Viaplay’s next Norwegian original series “The Fortress” is currently shooting in Bergen with a cast including Tobias Santelmann (“Kon-Tiki”), Selome Emnetu (“Luka and the Magical Theater”) and British star Russell Tovey (“The Picture of Dorian Gray”).

Directed by Cecilie Mosli (“Mammon,””Grey’s Anatomy”) and Mikkel Brænne Sandemose (“State of Happiness”), the ambitious eight-part dystopian drama is set in 2037 in Norway. The country has decided to build an enormous wall around its borders to isolate itself and its citizens from the rest of the world. When a deadly pandemic breaks out, the inhabitants soon realize that the wall intended to protect them is instead holding them prisoner.

The show was written by Linn-Jeanethe Kyed (“Bø”) and author John Kåre Råke (“The Quake”). It will launch on Viaplay in 2023.

“Cecilie has directed most of the scenes involving my character, and she is talented, generous and committed,” said Santelmann. “My experience is that both Mikkel and Cecilie have great respect for each other, and collaborate and complement each other well. The situation in the world today means that ‘The Fortress’ feels uncomfortably close to home.”

Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group’s CCO, said this next “Norwegian Viaplay Original might be set 15 years in the future, but is relevant to audiences everywhere today.”

“History repeatedly shows us that what starts as a wall, ends as a prison,” added Wallestam, who described the series as a unique and compelling production” illustrating “Viaplay’s commitment to Nordic storytelling that goes beyond borders – in this case, literally.”

The series is produced by Synnøve Hørsdal and Ales Ree for Maipo Film, and Kari Moen Kristiansen for Viaplay. “The Fortress” is distributed globally by TrustNordisk.

