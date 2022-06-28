Viaplay Orders ‘End of Summer’ Thriller Series with ‘Young Wallander,’ ‘The Bridge’ Helmers on Board (EXCLUSIVE)

Scandinavia’s leading streamer Viaplay has ordered “End of Summer,” a psychological thriller based Anders de la Motte’s bestselling Swedish novel of the same name.

Jens Jonsson (“Young Wallander”) and Henrik Georgsson (“The Bridge”) are on board to direct the series which is penned by Björn Carlström (“Jägarna”) and Stefan Thunberg (“Wallander’) as head writers. Per Janérus at Harmonica Films is producing with SF Studios and Film i Skåne.

A Viaplay Original, “End of Summer” will premiere on the platform in 2023. A prominent cast will be announced at a later stage. Worldwide sales are handled by Viaplay Content Distribution.

The show opens on a summer evening in 1984 when a 5-year-old boy vanishes in rural southern Sweden. The police investigation fails to find the truth, leaving behind rumors, suspicion and a grieving family. Twenty years later, the boy’s older sister Vera is leading a group therapy session in Stockholm, when a young man describes a strangely familiar childhood memory of a disappearance. A shaken Vera travels home to her fractured family to uncover, once and for all, what really happened in the summer that never ended.

“It’s incredibly exciting that ‘End of Summer’ will become a TV series,” said de la Motte. “I’ve worked on this with Harmonica Films for a long time, and with Viaplay we’ve now made it happen.”

“‘End of Summer’ is my first book to be filmed, and for personal reasons the story is very close to my heart,” continued the author, who added that he’s “confident that this will be something really special,” having read the script and seen the list of cast members.

Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay’s CCO, pointed out that Anders de la Motte’s novels are known in more than 30 countries. His “compelling blend of suspense, psychology and character development will translate beautifully to the screen,” she said.

Wallestam said “talents on both sides of the camera for this project are exceptional.”

Filming of the six-part series will soon start in Sweden. “End of Summer’” is executive produced by Tim King at SF Studios and Helena Larand at Viaplay Group.

Viaplay is currently available in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the U.S. and the Netherlands. The streamer will roll out in the U.K. later this year, followed by Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2023. Viaplay will have a market presence in at least 21 countries by the end of 2023.

