Viaplay Orders Reality Show ‘The Journey – 15 Days in Nepal’ From Banijay’s Meter TV

Banijay Nordic label Meter TV is set to produce “The Journey – 15 Days in Nepal,” a new adventure reality series showcasing Scandinavian celebrities, for Viaplay Group. It’s one of the latest examples of streamers investing in premium unscripted shows.

The format, which is based on the concept created by another Banijay label, Mastiff TV Denmark, follows six celebrities who embark on an adventure through the Nepalese jungle, trekking alongside elephants, tigers, and rhinos, to reach the Himalayan mountains. Along the way, they will embrace the wilderness, learn about the rich culture from those they meet, and discover how to fend for themselves in the mysterious and unfamiliar terrain.

Set to air on Viaplay and TV3, the Swedish adaptation of the show will bring together Peter Stormare (“Fargo”) and Izabella Scorupco (“Hidden”), comedian Alfred Svensson and World Champion swimmer Therese Alshammar, among others.

“We are looking forward to taking Viaplay’s audience on this epic adventure and bringing Mastiff TV’s format to life,” said Madelene Hansson, managing director of Meter TV. “Whilst we know a lot about the celebrities, when taken out of their comfort zone they are just like us,” added Hansson. The executive pointed that there’s “huge thirst for adventure formats set in unknown locations.”

David Sidebotham, CCO at Mastiff TV Denmark, concurred, observing a “continuing strong demand for adventure reality and said the aim was to “create something innovative, thrilling, and authentic, with genuine self-development for the celebrities involved.”

Filippa Wallestam, EVP and CCO at Nordic Entertainment Group, said the company “will get to accompany some of our top actors, athletes, and comedians on the adventure of a lifetime with all that it entails, from challenges to inner reflections.”

A Swedish banner, Meter TV is behind global brands like MasterChef, Big Brother, Lego Masters and Family Food Fight.

Mastiff TV Denmark, meanwhile, is known for creating hit formats like “Drag Me Out,” as well as documentaries such as Wild Wonderful Denmark.