Supernatural Drag Drama ‘Vamping’ in the Works at Vertigo, SquareOne

The U.K.’s Vertigo Films and Germany’s SquareOne Productions are teaming on Young Adult focused supernatural drag drama “Vamping.”

Billed as a mix of “Pose” and “The Vampire Diaries,” the eight-part series is set against the backdrop of Berlin’s hedonistic, nocturnal LGBTQ+ club culture. It follows young British drag queen, Everett who, after a triumphant performance at Berlin’s hottest drag club, finds that he has unwittingly been turned into a vampire. He sets off to uncover the truth and finds himself the protagonist in an impending culture war between vampire tribes.

“Vamping” was created by the U.K.’s Matthew Jacobs Morgan (“The Rig”) and German-American multi-disciplinary artist and screenwriter Sophie-Yukiko Hasters. As a central figure of the QTPOC (queer and trans people of colour) community in Berlin, on the series Sophie-Yukiko Hasters brings her experience of German Ballroom Culture; where she oversees the German faction of the Iconic House of Saint Laurent — one of the oldest Ballroom Houses featured in the acclaimed documentary, “Paris is Burning.”

Vertigo Films and SquareOne Productions, the production arm of Munich-based distributor SquareOne Entertainment, previously collaborated on the StreetDance film franchise.

Al Munteanu, founder of SquareOne Productions, said: “’Vamping’ is a supernatural drama about Drag Queen Vampires. This already gives you all you need to know. It is with these words that Matthew Jacobs Morgan piqued our interest years ago. We further developed the script with him and our partners at Vertigo Films and knew immediately, that we were on the right track to locate the story to Berlin and pair Matthew with German-American multi-talent Sophie-Yukiko Hasters for this story to finds its unique voice. This is a show that celebrates otherness.”

Allan Niblo, co-founder of Vertigo Films, said: “’Vamping’ is bold, bonkers and brilliant! We’re extremely passionate about exploring many of the topics that young people are grappling with today, whether it’s championing queer representation and visibility or challenging societal expectations and trying to understand the world we live in. Young people want to see themselves represented in a fun, meaningful and exciting way and Matthew’s vision, alongside Sophie’s experience and background, could not be more perfect in achieving that for ‘Vamping’ – they will bring an authenticity to the script and characters that is so rare to see on screen.”

Matthew Jacobs Morgan said: “I’m so excited to be writing a show set in one of my favorite cities, and through a genre lens which I have always been obsessed with. We’re blurring the lines between queerness and vampirism in a way which explores otherness, belonging and community whilst also bringing a noisy, queer joy to the forefront with a brilliant army of creatives by my side.”

Sophie-Yukiko Hasters added: “It have loved working with Matthew to bring ‘Vamping’ to life and to find its unique German voice, and to explore painting a new portrait of Berlin and its inhabitants – a city and a community that is obviously very close to my heart.”

The production will draw on talent from minority and underrepresented communities both in front and behind the camera, with casting taking place in the coming months.