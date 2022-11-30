Universal International Studios, Home Team Strike First-Look Deal for TV

Universal International Studios has struck a first-look deal with Dominic Buchanan and Bennett McGhee’s production company Home Team.

The exclusive deal will see Home Team develop and produce premium TV projects with UIS for the U.K. and global market, with a focus on championing underrepresented creatives, new voices and ground-breaking on-screen talent.

Projects include “Flick,” written by Emilie Robson, an exploration of female friendships set against the coastal backdrop of North East England. Also on the slate is a period fantasy series about the legendary Warrior Queen Mother of the Ashanti Empire, Yaa Asantewaa. Co-created by Kara Smith (“Anansi Boys”), Rienkje Attoh (“You Don’t Know Me”) and McGhee, the series weaves action, magic and drama. Smith also serves as writer on the project, and it will be produced with Attoh’s company So & So Productions.

Dominic Buchanan and Bennett McGhee formed Home Team in September 2020 with backing from Calculus Capital, via the BFI EIS Content Fund. The company’s slate spans TV programming and film, working with filmmakers such as Shola Amoo, Lynette Linton, Courttia Newland, Aneil Karia, Cecile Emeke, Destiny Ekaragha, playwright Omar El-Khairy and director Nadia Latif.

Prior to Home Team, Buchanan co-produced “Colette” for Bold Films and won a BAFTA as executive producer on the Channel 4 and Netflix co-production “The End of the F***ing World.” McGhee set up Silvertown Films in 2015, with the company receiving a British Film Institute Vision Award in its first year. McGhee went on to produce the Berlinale FIPRESCI-winning feature and BAFTA-nominated film “Mogul Mowgli” starring Riz Ahmed and Anjana Vasan.

Beatrice Springborn, president of Universal International Studios, said: “We are massive fans of Dominic and Bennett and admire their taste, approach and energy. Their mission, ethos and their eye for identifying great talent, are why we are thrilled and proud to call them partners.”

Buchanan added: “We are extremely excited to be working with Beatrice and her team at UIS. Their commitment to our slate and the filmmakers we’re working with will empower our collective ambitions for Home Team to the highest level.”

McGhee said: “Talent is at the very heart of our company and drives our slate. From our earliest conversations, the studio’s shared passion in the talent we’re working with and the talent we want to work with made for a tantalising partnership.”

The Universal International Studios slate includes the BBC’s “The Capture” and “Everything I Know About Love,” along with Channel 4’s “We Are Lady Parts,” Netflix’s “The Last Kingdom” and “Clickbait” and E4’s “Made In Chelsea.” The company is also producing the U.K. adaptation of Jimmy Fallon’s “That’s My Jam” for the BBC, with Mo Gilligan on hosting duties.

