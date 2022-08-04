U.K. SVOD Access Declines, BARB Survey Reveals – Global Bulletin

STREAMING

The number of U.K. households with access to a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service has declined, the Establishment Survey for the second quarter of 2022 by BARB, the U.K. television audience measurement currency, has revealed. In Q2 2022, 19.19 million U.K. homes (67% of households) had access to an SVOD service, a decrease of 382,000, or almost 2%, from 19.57 million in Q1 2022.

Some 17.08 million homes (60%) had access to Netflix in Q2, down 206,000, or just over 1%, from 17.29 million in Q1, while 12.76 million homes (45%) had access to Amazon Prime Video in Q2, a decrease of 589,000, or 4%, from 13.35 million in Q1. Meanwhile, 2.07 million homes (7%) had access to Sky’s streamer Now in Q2, a decline of 64,000, or almost 3%, from 2.13 million in Q1.

However, Disney+ and Apple TV+ displayed small gains. Some 6.62 million homes (23%) had access to Disney+ in Q1, an increase of 91,000 or just over 1%, from 6.53 million in Q1, while 1.61 million homes (6%) had access to Apple TV+ in Q1, up 43,000 or almost 3%, from 1.57 million in Q1.

BARB chief executive Justin Sampson said: “Our latest data confirm other sources which have reported declining subscription levels for SVOD services during the first half of 2022. We don’t ask households why they choose to add or drop subscriptions, although the sharp increase in energy prices in March/April must have been a catalyst for people to review all their monthly outgoings. The numbers we report today show SVOD services aren’t immune as households work hard to make ends meet.”

AUDIOBOOKS

Amazon-owned premium audio storytelling platform Audible has teamed with “1917” filmmaker Sam Mendes, who will executive produce audio dramas of three Charles Dickens books. The first instalment in the collection will be a reimagining of “Oliver Twist,” featuring a diverse British cast, releasing on Audible in November 2022, with a further two titles to follow in 2023.

“Afghanistan: Getting Out” Brook Lapping

COMMISSION

Zinc Media‘s factual specialist Brook Lapping has been commissioned by BBC Two for “Afghanistan: Getting Out” (2 x 60′), which documents the 20-year challenge of how Western Allies tried to withdraw from Afghanistan, culminating in the disastrous events of Aug. 2021, when the Taliban entered Kabul. Only those who were in the room when the key decisions were taken will tell the story.

“Afghanistan: Getting Out” was commissioned for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer by Gian Quaglieni. It is executive produced by Greg Sanderson for Brook Lapping at Zinc Media and produced and directed by Jack MacInnes. It has been pre-sold to Histoire TV (France), VPRO (Netherlands), SVT (Sweden), NRK (Norway), DR (Denmark) and YLE (Finland). The series is distributed internationally by BBC Studios Distribution.