TV5Monde Creates New Position to Fast-Track Global Growth, Business Development

TV5Monde, the global French-language entertainment network, has appointed Patrice Courtaban to the new position of executive VP of global growth and business development. Courtaban has also been named CEO of TV5 USA, and will succeed to Jean-Luc Cronel who is retiring from the company.

Courtaban will continue to be based in Los Angeles which serves as the headquarters for TV5 USA. He will be in charge of overseeing the premium linear and streaming channel offerings, including current feature films, series, news, documentaries and sports. He will also be responsible for identifying growth and revenue opportunities worldwide for all services, including linear offerings and the company’s streaming platform. Lastly, he will look for new strategic partnerships across all regions TV5Monde currently serves.

“I am deeply honored to take on this exciting and challenging new role for TV5MONDE globally and to be named CEO of TV5 USA,” said Courtaban.

“In these roles, I look forward to continuing to provide our loyal and passionate existing viewership with the best in entertainment, news and cultural content while working to build TV5Monde’s global audience by implementing the means to entice and engage a new and even lager base of subscribers and viewers worldwide,” he added.

TV5Monde is one of the largest media companies in the world in terms of reach and viewership – its content offerings are received by 400 million homes worldwide, in nearly 200 countries, and it averages some 60 million viewers per week. Courtaban’s appointment is effective immediately.