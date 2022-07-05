First Turkish Superhero World Series, Featuring Altay, Set to Commence Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Turkish production company T World Entertainment will commence production of the first Turkish superhero world, the T World Cinematic Universe, at the end of July.

Bobby Roth (Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Lost”) serves as the supervisor director of the project.

The live action series will feature superheroes inspired by a variety of cultures and will consist of four seasons and 26 episodes. Set in the present day, the T World Cinematic Universe takes inspiration from eastern civilization and its golden age of science. It will feature some 35 mortal superheroes using the latest technology and ancient wisdom to overcome universal challenges such as environmental problems, wars and pandemics, as well as villains from their universe. The first series will introduce six superheroes, including Altay, and four villains.

All seasons will be available on the TRT Digital VOD platform in Jan. 2023. This is one of the first projects for the platform.

Producers Bülent Turgut, Raif İnan and Erdal Bozkuş have plans to expand the T World Cinematic Universe into a range of series, films, games and graphic novels. The concept and superheroes were designed by Turgut, who also wrote the story alongside Halid S. Şimşek. Onur Can Çaylı (“Game of Thrones”) worked on the character development. Kerem Çakıroğlu, Murat Şenöy and Hamit Coşkun will direct the series, and Dusan Hyska (“Skyfall”) will direct and design the live action sequences of the series.

Turgut said: “We look forward to inviting audiences into the T World Cinematic Universe for the first time and introducing them to new superheroes that we’ve been designing for several years. The history of eastern civilization is full of captivating stories and this universe is inspired by the deep and rich past of our culture. The series will have a cast of compelling characters and plot lines which viewers from around the world will love. As we head into production, we are looking forward to bringing this new Turkish superhero world to life.”