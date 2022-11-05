‘Tulsa King,’ ‘The Calling,’ ‘1923’ Among SkyShowtime Content Slate – Global Bulletin

STREAMING

Series “Tulsa King,” “1923,” “Funny Woman,” “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 2, “Rabbit Hole,” “Ripley,” “Three Women” and “Lioness” and blockbuster films “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “The Northman,” “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” “Nope,” “Ambulance” and “The Bad Guys” are among the content slate revealed by streamer SkyShowtime at a launch event in Amsterdam.

The content is specific to Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands and Portugal, where SkyShowtime is now available. SkyShowtime will continue its roll out across Spain, Andorra and central and eastern Europe over the coming months and through Q1 2023 and ultimately will be available in more than 20 European markets encompassing 90 million homes including Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

SkyShowtime features content from Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, Showtime, Sky Studios and Peacock.

SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan said: “Brilliant stories are essential to SkyShowtime which is why I’m so proud of tonight’s announcement that so many exceptional series – starring some of Hollywood’s biggest names – will soon be available across our service. It really is showtime.”

APPOINTMENTS

UKTV has promoted Hilary Rosen, who has led the factual and factual entertainment commissioning team alongside her deputy director of commissioning duties to director of commissioning, reporting into chief creative officer Richard Watsham. At UKTV, which is part of BBC Studios, Rosen has overseen some BAFTA-winning show “Taskmaster” and “Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable.”

Sales agency and distribution company Park Circus has appointed acting VP, international sales at New Regency, Doug Davis, to take over as CEO when Mark Hirzberger-Taylor steps down to focus on new ventures.

Park Circus’ classic film distribution and sales divisions represent the major Hollywood and British studios including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Releasing International, Disney, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, LAIKA, Film4 and ITV Studios as well as independent producers and rights holders.

PRODUCTION

Naseeruddin Shah – “Minimum”

Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films‘ Belgium-set Indian immigrant drama “Minimum,” directed by Indian origin, U.S.-born Belgian actor Rumana Molla, which commenced principal photography in June, has wrapped. Thespian Naseeruddin Shah (Amazon Prime Video’s “Bandish Bandits”) joined the cast, which also includes Saba Azad (SonyLIV’s “Rocket Boys”), Geetanjali Kulkarni (Venice winner “Court”) and Namit Das (BBC’s “A Suitable Boy”) with Molla herself playing one of the major roles.

The film follows a newly-wed immigrant whose mother-in-law keeps her captive. She finds out that everything she had been told about her husband was a lie and loses hope until a French tutor is hired to teach her the basics.

Molla, who previously starred alongside Shah in “Irada” (2017), said: “This film has been a labor of love and I can definitely say that all the turmoil was worth it. And shooting with Naseeruddin Shah was truly a dream come true. I never thought I would get to act with him again, let alone direct him. I feel unbelievably fortunate. His kindness and his generosity are unparalleled. He truly is the greatest.”

Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film was shot on location in Belgium as well as Serbia and India. An early 2023 release is being planned.