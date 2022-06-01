Trixie Mattel Show, ‘Book of Queer,’ ‘Generation Drag’ Lead U.K. Pride Month Celebrations at Warner Bros. Discovery – Global Bulletin

PRIDE

“Trixie Motel,” starring drag legend and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” winner Trixie Mattel, “Book of Queer,” “Generation Drag” and “Control” are among the new Discovery+ originals commemorating U.K. Pride Month in June. 2022 marks 50 years of Pride in the U.K. and a dedicated content collection celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community is available via Discovery+ in the U.K. and Ireland from June 1.

Eight-parter “Trixie Motel” follows Mattel and her partner and property co-owner, David Silver, as they tackle the massive overhaul of a mid-century motel in Palm Springs, California and secures “free labour” from friends including Lisa Vanderpump, Zooey Deschanel, Iggy Azalea and Belinda Carlisle. Six-parter “Generation Drag” is a documentary series, executive produced by Tyra Banks, that follows five teen and tween drag performers from across the U.S. A as they prepare for drag ball Dragutante.

Five-parter “The Book of Queer” highlights some of history’s most fabulous “queeroes” and world changing heroes whose stories and contributions have been erased, marginalised or straightwashed throughout the years. Stars include Leslie Jordan, Ross Matthews, Alex Newell and Margaret Cho. “Control” is the love story of two young lesbian lovers who accidentally meet during a security check at the airport and attempt to build a relationship. These will play alongside TLC’s existing fan-favorites “I Am Jazz” and “Nate & Jerimiah.”

As part of Warner Bros Discovery’s “Always Proud” campaign, their linear channels in the U.K. will feature network promos and indents in rainbow colours through June. Further, TLC will be hosting a ‘Pride Stunt’ on June 26, featuring a variety of LGBTQIA+ content and talent. The campaign will also be rolled out across Warner Bros. Discovery offices in the U.K. and Ireland.

SALE

German broadcasting giant RTL Group has closed the sale of its Croatian unit RTL Croatia to PPF Group subsidiary Central European Media Enterprises. The major deal announced in February and valued at €50 million ($53 million) has now cleared regulatory hurdles with the Croatian Competition Authority. It comes roughly 20 years after RTL Croatia launched. RTL COO Elmar Heggen in a statement noted that this sale is “in line with our strategy to lead TV consolidation in Europe” as the group switches its focus from linear towards streaming and content creation via its expanding Fremantle production unit. – Nick Vivarelli

FESTIVAL

The Cairo International Film Festival has appointed Lynda Belkhiria as manager of its Cairo Film Connection co-production market. Belkhiria replaces Chadi Zeneddine who headed last year’s edition of the increasingly prestigious platform that supports Arab film projects at the development or post-production stages with some $200,000 worth of prizes. She is a festival programmer and a former head of Tunisia’s Pro Carthage Film Festival industry platform. The 44th edition of the Cairo fest will run Nov. 13-22. – Nick Vivarelli

MARKET

The initial slate of 12 projects at the ongoing CoPro 24 – The Israeli Coproduction Market have been revealed. They include:

“Being Terez Halasa”

Director: Rozeen Bisharat

Producer: Osnat Trabelsi

Chance and history collide in an intergenerational encounter between two Palestinian women born in Israel.

Broadcaster: Hot 8

“The Camera of Doctor Morris”

Directors: Itamar Alcalay and Meital Zvieli

Broadcasters: Arte, RBB, yesDocu

Completed. Premieres at Docaviv 2022.

“Contract with the Devil?”

Director: Avida Livni

Producers: Ayelet Ephrati and Nava Michael Zabari

The story behind the incredible agreement between the Nazi regime and the Leaders of the Jewish community in Israel.

Broadcaster: Hot 8

“The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes”

Director: Yariv Mozer

Broadcasters: Sipur, MGM

Completed. Premieres at Docaviv 2022.

“Freud Vs. Freud”

Director: Yair Qedar

Freud left 30,000 letters. In the feature length documentary, these letters will be instrumental in telling Freud’s story in four episodes whose common theme is overcoming.

Broadcaster: KAN 11

“H2: The Occupation Lab”

Directors: Idit Avrahami and Noam Sheizaf

Broadcasters: France Televisions, RTBF, RTS, SVT, YLE, Hot8

Completed. Premieres at Docaviv 2022.

“Michal’s Psychopaths”

Director: Limor Pinhasov

Producers: Yaron Kaftori and Lilach Shayo

In an attempt to understand her father, Michal embarks on a journey into the minds of the world’s most infamous psychopaths.

Broadcaster: KAN 11

“My Game Changer”

Directors: Nevet Mazor and Liran Atzmor

Producers: Orly Topel and Vivi Halpern

An autistic’s journey to learn from other gamers overseas how to manage life’s challenges.

“Necropolis”

Director: Keren Alexander

Producer: Kobi Mizrahi

In the biggest Jewish cemetery in Jerusalem there is no space left, therefore it was decided to dig underground. 17 floors deep in the heart of the mountain, a massive burial project is being excavated with over 23 thousand new Kosher graves. “Necropolis” is a creative documentary that tells a vivid story on life and death of Jerusalem down under.

“Podium”

Director: Rachel Leah Jones

Producers: Rachel Leah Jones and Philippe Bellaiche

Were we to listen to one long speech, crafted out of thousands delivered by Palestinian lawmakers from the Knesset podium since the Jewish state was established, like a relay race across the generations and against the political odds, what would we hear?

“Poem For Aseel”

Director: Roy Cohen

Producer: Roy Cohen

An Israeli man navigates a world in which his childhood friend has become a Shaheed

“Sapir”

Director: Liran Atzmor

Producers: Orly Topel and Vivi Halpern

The story of Sapir Berman – the first professional-league transgender soccer referee in Premier league.

Broadcaster: Keshet 12