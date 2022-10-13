TikTok Trainspotting Sensation Francis Bourgeois to Host Channel 4 Digital Series on Trains

TikTok sensation Francies Bourgeois is set to front a five-part digital series for Channel 4 called “Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois.”

Joining forces with celebrities including comedian Aisling Bea, Eurovision star Sam Ryder, football star Jesse Lingard, rapper AJ Tracey and “Love Island” alum Chloe Burrows, Bourgeois will give audiences – and his guests – a glimpse into the art of “wild transpotting.”

The series, produced by Untold Studios, will be available on Channel 4’s YouTube channel with shorter versions appearing on Channel 4’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages from Oct. 19.

It was commissioned by Charlie Hyland in Channel 4’s digital commissioning team. Jonathan Levene and Iona Goulder exec produce.

“’Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois’ has been an absolute whirlwind,” Bourgeois said. “When I started making videos about my hobby I never thought anything like this would happen. It’s been totally surreal. Celebrities I’ve seen on TV, stages and sports stadiums, I’ve been able to take into my domain to show them how trains and all things mechanical engineering make me feel, hopefully making them feel something good too! Showcasing my passion in a way I have never been able to before, has been so liberating. Showing the ins and outs that make railway enthusiasm such a rollercoaster. I cannot wait to show you all!”

Commissioner Charlie Hyland said: “We’re absolutely delighted to announce the series and to have taken such incredible guests on their first Trainspotting adventure! Watching Francis grow from a hugely popular and charming TikTok star into a brilliantly funny and authentic presenter, has been a joy which I can’t wait for the rest of the country to see.”

In January, Variety exclusively reported that Bourgeois had signed with agency YMU.