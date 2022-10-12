U.K. Longform Outlet Tortoise Media Inks First Look Deal with Sky Studios

London-based longform news and podcasting outlet Tortoise Media has inked an exclusive first-look deal with Tortoise Media.

The multi-year deal will see Sky potentially adapting Tortoise’s original podcasts including their investigative podcast “The Slow Newscast” into scripted and factual high-end series and/or features in the U.K., Italy, Germany and more.

Tortoise will collaborate with Sky Studios during the development purpose on the Sky Original projects.

Since 2019, Tortoise Media has produced chart-topping podcast series such as “Sweet Bobby” and “Hoaxed,” their latest multi-part series exploring one of Britain’s most unusual conspiracy theories, in which an affluent London school community was torn apart by allegations of a satanic paedophile ring was in operation.

“We’re hugely proud to develop this partnership with Sky Studios and excited at the prospect of seeing our journalism developed into film and television by one of the best screen storytellers in the world,” said editor and Tortoise Media co-founder James Harding. “At Tortoise, we hope that by taking the time to investigate stories and report them in full, we can get to the heart of things. And, together, we hope those stories will reach even more people.”



Sky Studios’ director of factual Barnaby Shingleton added: “Tortoise Media has built an enviable position as one of the U.K.’s leading podcast creators. Their stellar track record of investigative journalism and captivating storytelling, combined with our commitment to creating premium programming, is the perfect symbiosis. We’re looking forward to seeing these mediums collide, to deliver a bigger and more diverse slate to Sky customers and beyond.”