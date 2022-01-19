Top Spanish Series Coming Onto the Market

“17 KHZ,” (Mediacrest)

Cut off in a border region, five people from different generations and countries confront Tiamat, a conspiracy of young teens who have ermined that the inly way to stop climate change is to eliminate all adults. That, for Tiamat, however, is not the end of their plan, just a beginning. A three-season fantasy thriller from Mediacrest (“Nada,” “Humanity!), a fast-growing production-distribution outfit, multi-prized at September’s Conecta Fiction, partnered in Spain by A Contracorriente Films. ID: Mediacrest.

“The Age of Anger,” (“La edad de la ira,” Atresmedia Televisión, Big Bang Media, Masficción)

Penned by renowned young Spanish playwright Lucía Carballal, a writer on “Locked Up,” a high-school thriller plumbing the social angst assailing today’s youth. Produced by Atresmedia TV and The Mediapro Studio – a fertile production axis – through TMS’s Big Bang Media (“Caronte”) as well as by Masficción (“Hospital Central”). ID: Atresmedia TV International Sales, The Mediapro Studio Distribution

“Cardo,” (“Thistle,” Atresmedia Televisión, Buendía Estudios, Suma Latina)

The latest from Javier Ambrossi and “Veneno” creators Javier Calvo, here producers, and hitting Variety’s list of Best International TV Shows for 2021. A portrait of a disenchanted generation of Spaniards now knocking 30 via María whose life is a litany of quick fix pleasures, whether snorting cocaine, sex or late night dives. Co-created by lead Ana Rujas and Claudia Costafreda, a writer on “Veneno,” a series which sets a new bar for Spanish scripted in terms of emotional candor.ID: Atresmedia TV International Sales

“Celeb Challenge,” (Atresmedia TV, 7 y Acción)

Sold in a slew of territories, such as to the Banijay Group Banijay Group for Russia, Italy and Germany, a big hit during its first season on Antena 3 last year, averaging a 16.6% share, two points above channel average. A format in which eight celebs each week face bizarre or physically gruelling challenges. “Pure family entertainment,” says Onza’s Carlos Garde. ID: Onza Distribution.

“El Discípulo del Chef,” (The Mediapro Studio, Turner Latin America)

Part of a five-year strategic development-production alliance between Turner Latin America and The Mediapro Studio, announced at 2019 Natpe Miami, a huge hit on Chilevision and one of The Mediapro Studio’s biggest unscripted plays, following follows wannabe chefs training at the best of establishments.

“Drought,” (RTVE, Atlantia Media, RTP, Coral)

A crime thriller and slice of Southern European Noir as two skeletons are discovered in a submerged village on the Spanish-Portuguese border that re-emerges from a huge dam built in the 1990s after a severe drought. The first-ever fiction co-production between Spain and Portugal’s pubcasters RTVE and RTP. ID: RTVE

“Express,” (Starzplay, The Mediapro Studio, Pantaya)

One of Spain’s biggest current series plays marking Starzplay’s first Spanish-language original, produced with leading U.S. streamer Pantaya and The Mediapro Studio, from “Locked Up” creator Ivan Escobar and star Maggie Civantos. Adding a human, personal agenda to thriller, Civantos plays a criminal psychologist “who’s been an express abduction hostage herself, is [emotionally] wounded and will stop at nothing to discover who kidnapped her and why,” Escobar has said. ID, outside Starzplay and Pantaya territories: The Mediapro Studio Distribution

“HIT,” (RTVE, Ganga)

The second season instalment of the hit RTVE high-school drama from “Remember When” producers Ganga, showrun by prestigious cineaste Joaquín Oristrell (“Sin vergüenza”). Here, teacher Hugo Ibarra Toledo moves to a village and tries to tackle rising dropout rates. ID: RTVE

“Motel Valkirias,” (CTV, RTP, TVG, SPi)

Onza’s banner sales title, from the producers of Netflix hits “Bitter Daisies” and “Gloria” (SPi) and early fruit f the surge in premium fiction in Portugal and north-west Spain’s Galicia. A mafia drama-thriller set over 72 hours at. Border motel where three women plan to rob a guest carrying merchandise worth one million Euros. What they don’t know is that the goods have been stolen from the mob. ID: Onza

“Lonely Man,” (Mediacrest)

Announced in October, the return to docu-fiction of Gerardo Olivares, Mediacrest head of documentaries and director of The Match Factory sales hit “La Gran Final” and Jean Reno-starrer “Hermanos del viento.” Unspooling in Argentina’s Patagonia, the feature tells the story of Cándido Sandoval, a 70-year-old gaucho who lives alone in an isolated cabin, 45 minutes away on horseback from his closest neighbour, with whom he has a long history of land disputes. An unsuspected solidarity, emerges, however, when Patagonia’s cruel winter finds one of them on the brink of death.

“Lord, Give Me Patience,” (“Señor, dame paciencia,” Atresmedia Televisión, Buendía Estudios, DLO Producciones)

A series spin-off from the hit Atresmedia Cine comedy export, about a dyed-in-the-wool grumpy old man banker confounded by his children’s liberated ways. ID: Atresmedia TV International Sales

“Paco’s Men,” (“Los hombres de Paco,” (Atresmedia Televisión, Globomedia)

A modern-day return with many major characters and actors of the classic cop farce, stretching to 10 seasons over 2005-10, originally conceived by “The Boarding School’s” Daniel Ecija and “Money Heist’s” Alex Pina, featuring bumbling officers, with, hidden beneath their flaws, hearts of gold. The Mediapro Studio powerhouse Globomedia produces with Atresmedia TV. ID: Atresmedia TV International Sales

“Peace Force,” (“Fuerza de Paz,” RTVE, Alea Media)

An ambitious murder mystery set in Africa as Sergeant Elgueta, on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in Africa, receives a strange call from First Sergeant Hugo Reyes, her boyfriend, who is then murdered.

“Los Protegidos: El Regreso,” (“A Normal Family: The Return,”Atresmedia Televisión, Buendía Estudios, Boomerang TV)

The four-part mini-series follow-up to the smash-hit 2010-12 family sci-fi show “Los Protegidos,” aired on Antena 3, with the estranged Castillo Rey family, each member with a special power, forced to regroup to ward off an even larger evil threat than in the original series. ID: Atresmedia TV International Sales

“Unlimited Love,” (“Amar Demais,” Plural Entertainment, TVI)

Zeca agrees to be arrested for a murder he didn’t commit to pay for his mother’s medical treatment. But he never gets the money and his mother dies. 16 years later, he gets out of jail, hell-bent on revenge and making up for lost time. A 2020 Portuguesa telenovela from one of its biggest production houses, Plural, shot in Lisbon and the ravishing Azores. ID: Onza Distribution