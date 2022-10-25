‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sets U.K., Ireland Streaming Date on Paramount+

Some seven months after “Top Gun: Maverick” hit theaters in the U.K. and Ireland it’s finally heading to Paramount+.

It will be available to the streaming platform’s U.K. and Ireland subscribers from Dec. 22, no doubt providing an early Christmas present for Tom Cruise fans.

The sequel to the 1986 hit sees Cruise training a detachment of aviation graduates for a specialized mission – one of whom is the son of his late friend and radar intercept officer Goose (Lt. Nick Bradshaw). Miles Teller play’s Bradshaw’s son Rooster (Lt. Bradley Bradshaw).

Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Bashir Salahuddin also star in the film, which features a cameo from Val Kilmer reprising his role as Adm. Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky.

“Top Gun: Maverick” was originally supposed to hit theaters in 2020 but was delayed for almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It finally premiered at the Cannes film festival earlier this year to much fanfare.

Asked during the festival whether he had ever considered letting the movie debut on a streamer, Cruise was emphatic. “That’s not going to happen. Ever,” he said, adding: “I make movies for the big screen.” It was clearly the right call, as “Top Gun: Maverick” went on to shatter box office records over Memorial Day weekend when it was released in the U.S, collecting $160.5 million in its first four days of release.

In the U.K., the film has become one of the top grossing films of all time, overtaking James Cameron’s watery epic “Titanic.”

The film was produced by Produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.