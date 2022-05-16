‘Snowpiercer’ Producer Tomorrow Studios Strikes First-Look Deal With ‘Medici’ Outfit Big Light Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

“Snowpiercer” producer Tomorrow Studios has struck a first-look deal with Frank Spotnitz’s London-based production company Big Light Prods.

Under the deal, Tomorrow Studios will tap into Big Light’s network of established and emerging writers and its pursuit of IP for projects to produce together under one development slate.

Big Light Prods. specializes in returning and limited dramas for the global market. The company, which has built up a rep as a transatlantic powerhouse, has a slate that includes “Medici” for Netflix and Italian public broadcaster RAI; “The Man in the High Castle” for Amazon’s Prime Video; “Devils” for Sky; and “The Indian Detective” for Canada’s CTV.

Spotnitz — who was an executive producer and writer on sci-fi drama “The X-Files” — and creative director Emily Feller will oversee the partnership for Big Light.

ITV Studios-backed Tomorrow Studios, meanwhile, produces “Snowpiercer,” the TV series based on the acclaimed Bong Joon Ho movie, for TNT and Netflix; “Cowboy Bebop” for Netflix; “Physical” for Apple TV+; and “Ten Year Old Tom” for HBO Max.

The deal with Big Light follows a recent first-look deal with “Ozark” and “Inventing Anna” actor Julia Garner and her production company Alma Margo.

“We are thrilled to be working with Marty, Becky and their incredible team at Tomorrow Studios,” Big Light’s Spotnitz and Feller said. “It’s no surprise that so many people love working with them — they’re incredibly smart, driven and share our commitment to making television that’s truly worth watching.”

Tomorrow Studios CEO and founder Marty Adelstein and president and partner Becky Clements added: “This is an exciting time in the global television business. Frank and Emily bring great storytelling and commitment to honoring the writer’s vision for projects, both of which are incredibly important to us. We are excited to collaborate with them as they take their latest slate to the marketplace.”

(Pictured, L-R: Marty Adelstein, Frank Spotnitz)