‘Tokyo Vice’ Sells Wide for Endeavor Content

London-based Endeavor Content has closed several international territories on high profile crime drama “Tokyo Vice” (8 x 60’), which has a pilot episode directed by Michael Mann.

Handling global sales on the project, Endeavor Content has inked deals with Crave (Canada), Canal Plus (France), Paramount Plus (Australia) and OSN Plus (West Asia and Northern Africa).

The series was commissioned by HBO Max in the U.S. and by Wowow, Japan’s leading premium pay-TV broadcaster, with Endeavor as co-producer. It will also debut on HBO Max (Latin America and EMEA) and HBO Go (Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong) and Starzplay (Austria, Germany, German-speaking Switzerland, Ireland and the U.K.).

The scripted series is loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction, first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat. The crime drama series, filmed on location in Tokyo, captures Adelstein’s (Ansel Elgort) daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

“Tokyo Vice” was created and written by Tony-winning playwright J.T. Rogers, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Mann also serves as an executive producer. The series also stars Ken Watanabe, Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu and Tomohisa Yamashita.

“Tokyo Vice” premieres on Apr. 7 in the U.S. on HBO Max. In Japan, Wowow will debut the first episode in Japan via its streaming service on Apr. 7, with subsequent single episodes recurring every Sunday evening on the Wowow channel starting on Apr. 24 through June.

Prentiss Fraser, executive VP television distribution at Endeavor Content, said: “This was one of the first pieces of IP secured by Endeavor Content as a studio, and through years of hard work by the creatives, our production team, HBO, Wowow, and now the global sales team, we’ve produced a result that is really quite spectacular and has set the international market alight. Endeavor Content’s distribution capabilities really flourish when bringing an ultra-premium series to buyers which showcases global talent both in front and behind the camera. We’re thrilled to be partnering with some of the world’s strongest brands to bring the franchise to the international audience.”

Alan Poul, Jake Adelstein, Ansel Elgort, Emily Gerson Saines, Destin Daniel Cretton, Watanabe, Kayo Washio and John Lesher also serve as executive producers.