‘Tinder Swindler’ Executive Producer Sam Starbuck Joins Dorothy St Pictures as SVP of Documentaries (EXCLUSIVE)

“Tindler Swindler” executive producer Sam Starbuck has joined Dorothy St Pictures as SVP of documentaries.

She will work closely with the company’s founder, Julia Nottingham, on its documentary production slate, which includes features and series. Among them are the upcoming Netflix documentary on Pamela Anderson, a three-part series on the Coleen Rooney “Wagatha Christie” trial for Disney+ and an Amazon Prime Video series about “love guru” cult leaders Jeff and Shaliea Ayan.

Also on the slate are “If the Streets Were on Fire” by Alice Russell and “Super Eagles ‘96” by Yemi Bamiro.

Starbuck was previously at Raw, which she worked on projects including the Emmy nominated “Tindler Swindler,” “Reframed: Marilyn Monroe” and “Memories of a Murderer: the Nilsen Tapes.” Over the course of her 20-year career, Starbuck has clocked more than 100 hours of high-end documentary films, series and specials for US and UK broadcasters and streamers.

Dorothy St, which was founded by Nottingham in 2018, is backed by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone-helmed production studio Sister. Sister took a minority stake in Dorothy St earlier this year to allow the company to grow its non-fiction slate as well as expanding into other genres.

“I am so thrilled to be joining the team here at Dorothy St, and building on their incredible flair, talent and creativity, to deliver exciting projects to global audiences,” said Starbuck.

Nottingham said: “We couldn’t feel prouder to be bringing the brilliant Sam into Dorothy St. We’ve been admirers for some time and her taste, track-record and talent are second-to-none.”