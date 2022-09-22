Thunderbird Entertainment Group Hires Kidscreen’s Nelson Huynh as Director of Distribution Sales

“Kim’s Convenience” producer Thunderbird Entertainment Group has appointed Nelson Huynh as director of distribution sales.

Huynh will license Thunderbird’s animated and live-action kids series from Atomic Cartoons and primetime scripted series to broadcasters and streamers with a focus on Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and Asia.

Reporting to Richard Goldsmith, president of global distribution and consumer products, he will also work to secure commissions, pre-sales and co-productions for new series from Thunderbird’s animated, scripted and unscripted (from in-house production banner Great Pacific Media) series production divisions.

In addition, Huynh — who will be based in Toronto — will represent Thunderbird Distribution at major global media markets, beginning with next month’s Mip Junior and Mipcom markets, which will take place from Oct. 15-20.

In the newly created role, Huynh will draw on his sales experience and global industry network, primarily cultivated during his tenure at B2B kids and family programming trade outlet Kidscreen, which is owned by Banff World Media Festival organizers Brunico Communications.

He previously served as associate publisher at Kidscreen, where he oversaw all sales and sponsorship activity for the brand, expanding its client base and managing long-term relationships. Prior to moving to Canada in 2014, he held various positions in media sales in his native Australia.

Goldsmith said: “Like many others in the industry, I have worked with Nelson for several years and have been impressed by his sales acumen and his kind and smart approach to clients. He is exactly the type of talent that we were looking for to join our growing team as we continue to build our production slate and undertake more third-party distribution opportunities.”

Huynh added: “Thunderbird has an impressive library of TV series ranging from the hit primetime comedy ‘Kim’s Convenience’ to the animated ‘The Last Kids on Earth.’ And with more on the way, I can’t wait to dig in and expand the global reach of these series. I am beyond excited to join Thunderbird Distribution.”

In 2021, Thunderbird formed its distribution and consumer products division to partner with its production companies to increase company-owned intellectual property, expand content sales and establish consumer brands. Most recently, the distribution arm acquired global media rights for the live-action CBC and Sky preschool series “Mittens & Pants,” produced by Windy Isle Entertainment.