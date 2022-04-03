ZDF Studios, Federation’s Kids Series ‘Theodosia’ Acquired by BBC, Among Other Deals (EXCLUSIVE)

“Theodosia,” the Egyptology-themed adventure series which just premiered on HBO Max in the U.S., has been acquired by BBC, along with a bevy of other partners.

Produced by Cottonwood Media, “Theodosia” is represented in international markets by ZDF Studios and Federation Kids & Family, a subsidiary of Federation Entertainment.

“Theodosia” follows a smart and bold 14-year-old named Theodosia Throckmorton (aka Theo) who is the daughter of two intrepid Egyptologists excavating in the Valley of the Kings. When Theo and her younger brother Henry stumble upon a hidden tomb and a mysterious artefact, the ‘Eye of Horus’, Theo unlocks the power to see and perform true magic, thus discovering a whole new world of mystery as well as danger.

The show was introduced to buyers at Mipcom last year and has now been acquired by French broadcaster France Televisions, Canada’s Quebecor, the streaming service OSN for the Middle East and North Africa, Dreamia’s Biggs Channel for Portuguese and African markets, and NPO for the Netherlands. Further sales are currently being negotiated by ZDF Studios and Federation Kids & Family.

Directed by Matthias Hoene (“Cockneys vs Zombies”), Alex Jacob (“Hollyoaks”) and Matt Bloom (“Hank Zipzer”), the series stars Eloise Little (“His Dark Materials”), Nana Agyeman-Bediako (“Come Away”), Yasmina El-Abd (“Daughters of Abdul-Rahman”) and Frankie Minchella. Executive Producers are Emmy award-winning Joe Williams (“Christmas Catastrophe”), and Leila Smith (“Find Me in Paris”).

“After our hugely successful collaboration with the CBBC colleagues on previous projects such as ‘Wolfblood,’ ‘Heirs of the Night’ and ‘The Worst Witch,’ we are very excited to partner with them on ‘Theodosia’ as well,” said Katharina Pietzsch, director of junior programming at ZDF Studios, who brokered the deal with the BBC and NPO.

Monica Levy, head of sales at Federation Kids & Family, said “‘Theodosia’ charmed buyers from the outset when we presented the first episode during our official launch last Mipcom.”

Levy, who negotiated deals for France Televisions, OSN, Quebecor and Dreamia, said the “cinematic quality, as well as engaging storylines, setting, magic, Egyptology and much more not only captivates the target demo, but also has an allure for the whole family.”