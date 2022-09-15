‘The Wolf’s Call’ Director to Adapt ‘The Iliad and The Odyssey’ Into a Sci-Fi Series With Ness Films, Pathé (EXCLUSIVE)

Antonin Baudry, who made his feature debut with Netflix’s submarine thriller “The Wolf’s Call,” is set to adapt Homer’s epic war tales of “The Iliad and The Odyssey” into a science fiction series titled “Ulysse.”

Pathé has recently boarded the series project which is being co-developed by Axelle Boucai (The Mad’s Women Ball”) and Alain Goldman (“La Vie en Rose,” “The Mad’s Women Ball”) at Paris-based Ness Films.

“Antonin Baudry is writing the adaptation and had the idea of transposing these mythological tales in space and in the future,” said Boucai, who cited “Dune” as inspiration.

The producer said the series will follow the fantasy-filled adventures of Ulysse through the 10-year Trojan Wars and beyond. “Ulysse” will also involve mythological characters from “The Iliad and the Odyssey,” such as Achilles, Helen, Hector and Penelope. Homer is known as one of the greatest of the ancient Greek epic poets in the Western classical tradition.

Pathé last worked with Baudry on “The Wolf’s Call” which starred Omar Sy and was a hit on Netflix. “Ulysse” will be a rare science-fiction series produced in France.

The country is a big purveyor of thriller and comedy series, but seldom dives into supernatural and genre. With Pathé on board to co-finance and co-produce the series, it’s expected to have a fairly large budget.

Boucai and Goldman previously teamed on Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s “The Mustang” which starred

Matthias Schoenaerts and won prizes at Sundance, as well as the Gotham Awards; and Melanie Laurent’s “The Mad Women’s Ball.”