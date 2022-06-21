‘The Tourist,’ Starring Jamie Dornan, Wins Best Series at Monte-Carlo Television Festival

“The Tourist,” starring Jamie Dornan, won best series Tuesday at the Golden Nymphs Awards, handed out at the conclusion of the 61st Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

The show, created and written by Harry and Jack Williams, is a British thriller with comedy moments centering on the theme of identity. It was also given the best creation prize and the BetaSeries public prize.

Germany’s “Martha Liebermann,” a drama about a German-Jewish woman in Nazi-era Berlin standing up for her values while risking her life, won best TV film, and Thekla Carola Wied, who plays the titular character, won best actress.

Ulrich Thomsen, the lead from Nordic crime drama “Trom” won best actor. The show also received the jury special prize.

The best news program award went to the U.K.’s “Navalny – The Man Putin Couldn’t Kill” and best documentary went to Spain’s “Erasmus In Gaza.”

France, Syria coproduction “Syrie, des femmes dans la guerre” was awarded the jury special prize in the News and Documentaries section.

The Prince Rainier III Special Prize was given to “Les éclaireurs de l’eau” from France.

The winners received their awards at a ceremony held in the presence of Prince Albert II, honorary president of the festival. In his speech, Prince Albert II commented: “Excellence has defined the quality and the creativity of the global content showcased within the competition, whether in the Fiction or News and Documentaries genres.”

Six world premieres along with one international, one European and four French premieres were screened over five days.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the festival, said: “As our festival is now the leading one of its kind in Europe so our competition continues to grow in stature. This year the level of the official selection was exceptionally high with numerous worldwide premieres. I know that both sets of juries found it really challenging to make their final selections.”