‘The Salisbury Poisonings’ Producer Dancing Ledge Sets ‘Platform 7’ at ITVX – Global Bulletin

COMMISSION

U.K. broadcaster ITV has commissioned 4×60′ psychological thriller drama series “Platform 7” from Dancing Ledge Productions (“The Responder,” “The Salisbury Poisonings”). It is adapted by BAFTA and International Emmy winning screenwriter Paula Milne (“The Politician’s Wife”) from the bestselling novel of the same name by Louise Doughty. If follows central character Lisa who, after witnessing a cataclysmic event on platform 7 of a railway station, finds her own fragmented memory jogged to reveal a connection between her own life and that of the event she has just witnessed.

The drama was commissioned by UTV head of drama Polly Hill. “Platform 7” will be an ITVX premiere, exclusive to ITV’s new free streaming service, several months ahead of linear transmission on ITV’s main TV channel. Dancing Ledge Productions MD Chris Carey will executive produce alongside company CEO Laurence Bowen and BAFTA winning executive producer Kate Triggs (“A Very British Scandal”). It is produced by Rosalie Carew (“Three Pines”) and will be directed by Sarah Walker (“Warrior Nun”).

EXTENSION

The application period for the Hypewriter international series pitch forum has been extended to July 20. As in previous years, several entries have been received so far this year, but the organizers have pushed back the deadline to offer a chance to late applicants. The purpose of the pitch forum is to find new, compelling ideas. There are no restrictions in genre, and Hypewriter encourages ideas from anyone, anywhere in the world. The prize is €10,000 ($10,057) and the production of a pilot show (presented on air by RTL Hungary) based on their idea.

“The Butcher,” the winner of the first Hypewriter, has been released and can be seen on RTL Most+, while “Golden Age,” the winner of the second Hypewriter skipped the pilot phase and went directly into production and is currently being shot in cooperation with Paprika Studios and RTL Hungary. The idea that won last year’s pitching forum is being directed by Ildikó Enyedi, director of the Oscar-nominated, Golden Bear winning film “On Body and Soul” (2017).