NBCUniversal’s ‘The Real Housewives’ Format to Expand Across Africa (EXCLUSIVE)

NBCUniversal Formats has strengthened its partnership with leading African entertainment company Multichoice for several more African versions of “The Real Housewives” format.

First up are versions set in Nairobi and Pretoria, with several others in the pipeline. Independent production company Provoco is currently filming the 14-part series in Pretoria, while filming will commence on the Nairobi version in September with Kenyan producers Young Rich Television.

The expansion comes after NBCUniversal Formats recently held The Real Housewives of Africa Summit in Cape Town for its production partners across the continent. Across two days, local producers shared their experiences, heard how to create a successful franchise and connected with other global partners behind “The Real Housewives” series, including Matchbox Pictures and U.S. network Bravo.

Ana Langenberg, senior VP, format sales and productions, NBCUniversal Formats said: “We are so proud to build on the continued success of ‘The Real Housewives’ franchises across Africa. The way each version faithfully embodies the spirit of the city, people and rich cultures it showcases connects with audiences across the region and the diaspora. It was such a magical moment to bring our production partners together with Multichoice for our summit in Cape Town to connect, collaborate and map out more versions we can add to the family.”

Nomsa Philiso, executive head of content, Mnet Channels, added: “As a platform that provides content on both linear and OTT, ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise is proving to be very popular with our diverse audiences. This has allowed us to continuously expand and increase to different territories as we operate across Africa. This may be a global franchise, but our spin is authentically African, as a broadcaster keeping up with our viewers’ tastes and preferences is important, and ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise meets our audience’s needs.”

Currently, there are versions of “The Real Housewives” in Lagos, Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, which air across Multichoice’s channels and platforms. “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” made its debut on Mzansi Magic last month, ranking in the top five reality premieres on the channel since 2021. The first seasons of “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” and “The Real Housewives of Durban” also broke records on Showmax and 1Magic respectively.

Multichoice’s networks also air U.S. versions of the show including “The Real Housewives” of Jersey, Beverly Hills and Orange County. There are currently 20 international versions of “The Real Housewives” format.